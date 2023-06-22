IIHS: Improved pedestrian detection boosts BMW X1 to highest award

The 2023 BMW X1, a small SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety thanks to improved pedestrian detection

To qualify for the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award in 2023, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, updated side and original moderate overlap front tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian crash avoidance evaluations must be available.

In contrast, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, and vehicles only need to demonstrate advanced or superior performance in the daytime pedestrian test.

Redesigned for the 2023 model year, the X1 meets all the requirements for the “plus.” While the previous generation of the vehicle received no credit in the easier, daytime pedestrian test, the standard front crash system supplied with the 2023 model earns superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

Good-rated LED projector headlights are standard on all trims.

SOURCE: IIHS