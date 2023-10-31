IIHS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 secures TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5, an electric small SUV, earns the highest award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety after changes were made to improve side crash protection

To qualify for the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award in 2023, a vehicle must earn a good rating in the Institute’s updated side test as well as in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front and original moderate overlap front tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and only an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test is necessary.

The Ioniq 5 was introduced in the 2022 model year. For 2024, Hyundai added reinforcements to the B-pillar and door sill. It was put through the new version of the IIHS side test and earned a good rating.

The SUV is available with good-rated LED projector headlights or acceptable-rated LED reflectors. Its standard front crash prevention system earns a superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation and an advanced rating in the nighttime test.

SOURCE: IIHS