IIHS: 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 collects TOP SAFETY PICK award

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4, an electric midsize SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4, an electric midsize SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To qualify for the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK award, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side test as well as acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

An acceptable or good rating in a revised version of the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation is also required. The new version replaces the earlier daytime and nighttime tests with a single evaluation that includes some test runs in daylight and some in the dark.

The ID.4 comes with acceptable or good headlights, depending on the trim level. Its standard front crash prevention system earns an acceptable rating in the IIHS pedestrian test.

The SUV did not undergo the updated moderate overlap front test, so it is not eligible for the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. An acceptable or good rating in the updated test is required for the “plus.”

SOURCE: IIHS