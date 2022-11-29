IIHS: 2023 Audi A5 coupe earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ award

The 2023 Audi A5 coupe, a midsize luxury car, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety thanks to improved headlight offerings

To earn either of the Institute’s two awards in 2022, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

The 2023 A5 meets all the requirements for the highest award. The two available headlight systems earn good and acceptable ratings, and both the standard and optional front crash prevention systems earn superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

The 2022 model earns a lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award when equipped with either of the two headlight systems available on the 2023 version. However, it misses out on the “plus” because of a marginal rating for the LED reflectors supplied with the Premium trim. Audi eliminated that headlight system for 2023.

Audi now has the most 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards of any brand, with 15 models earning the distinction.

SOURCE: IIHS