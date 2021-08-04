IIHS: 2022 Hyundai Tucson earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ award

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson, a small SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, thanks to improved headlights

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson, a small SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, thanks to improved headlights.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, and good or acceptable headlights must be standard across trim levels. For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, at least one headlight package that earns a good or acceptable rating must be available.

The 2022 Tucson is available with two different headlight systems. The LED projectors that come with the Limited trim earn a good rating, while the LED reflectors offered on other trims are rated acceptable. That’s an improvement from the 2021 model, which fell short of the “plus” because it was available with poor-rated halogen headlights as well as two good-rated variations.

The Tucson is available with two different front crash prevention systems, one standard and one optional. Both systems earn superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

SOURCE: IIHS