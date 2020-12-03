IIHS: 2021 Toyota C-HR earns TOP SAFETY PICK award

The 2021 Toyota C-HR earns a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety when equipped with specific headlights. The small SUV has a new standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings.

To qualify for a TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also needs advanced or superior ratings for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and must offer acceptable- or good-rated headlights on at least one trim level.

To qualify for the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, all the available headlights must be rated good or acceptable.

The 2020 C-HR didn’t qualify for either award because its pedestrian detection system was not rated. The 2021 edition comes with an updated standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in the Institute’s vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. In the vehicle-to-vehicle test, it avoided collisions at 12 and 25 mph. In the vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation, it avoided hitting the dummy or slowed substantially to mitigate the force of impact in all three of the tests designed to simulate common pedestrian crashes.

The 2021 C-HR misses out on the “plus” because of a poor rating for the LED reflector headlights offered on the LE and XLE trims, which provided inadequate visibility on both sides of the road on both low- and high-beam settings. However, the curve-adaptive LED projector headlights included with the Limited trim earn a good rating.

SOURCE: IIHS