IIHS: 2020 BMW 2 series Gran Coupe earns top marks for crashworthiness

The 2020 BMW 2 series Gran Coupe, a new midsize luxury car, earns top marks from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for crashworthiness and front crash prevention, but inferior headlights prevent it from qualifying for a 2020 safety award.

The 2 series Gran Coupe, which was introduced for the 2020 model year, earns good ratings in all six of the Institute’s crashworthiness evaluations. These include the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

Both of the available front crash prevention systems, the base-level Active Driving Assistant and the more costly Active Driving Assistant with Stop & Go Function, earn superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation and advanced ratings in the vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation.

Each system avoided crashing into a target at 12 and 25 mph in the vehicle-to-vehicle tests and avoided crashes or slowed substantially to reduce the severity of impact in three different pedestrian scenarios.

The vehicle is available with two different headlight packages: base-level LED projectors that earn a marginal rating due to inadequate illumination and more costly curve-adaptive LED projectors that are rated poor because of excessive glare.

With at least one good or acceptable headlight rating, the 2 series Gran Coupe would have qualified for a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK award. Good or acceptable headlight ratings across all trim levels would have earned it the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

