IIHS: 2019 Acura RDX earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ award

The redesigned Acura RDX, a midsize luxury SUV, qualifies for the highest award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, thanks to good crashworthiness ratings, standard front crash prevention that earns a superior rating, and available good-rated headlights.

To earn the 2018 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests and an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side small overlap test. It also needs available front crash prevention that earns an advanced or superior rating and available good-rated headlights.

The 2019 RDX earns a good rating in the passenger-side small overlap test.

The SUV’s standard front crash prevention system avoided collisions in IIHS track tests at 12 and 25 mph. The system also includes a forward collision warning component that meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.

The RDX’s base headlights are rated good. The curve-adaptive headlights that come with the Advance trim — the most expensive of four available trim levels — are rated acceptable.

