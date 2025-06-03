Ignitis ON partners with Ampeco to power ambitious EV charging expansion across the Baltics

We’re excited to announce that Ignitis ON, part of Ignitis Group, the largest energy company in Lithuania, has selected AMPECO as its EV charging platform provider

We’re excited to announce that Ignitis ON, part of Ignitis Group, the largest energy company in Lithuania, has selected Ampeco as its EV charging platform provider. This partnership will accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, creating a seamless charging experience for drivers throughout the Baltic region.

A strategic vision for pan-Baltic coverage

Ignitis ON’s business model revolves around building a comprehensive charging network that serves both B2C (individual EV drivers) and B2B (corporate) clients across all three Baltic states.

“We want to be seen as the main EV charging network in the Baltics, focused on reliability, innovations, and fast charging with a seamless user experience. Our goal is to enable stress-free travel with a single app and payment method, without requiring multiple registrations or access cards as users cross borders.” Eimantas Balta, Head of EV Mobility at Ignitis ON

As part of Ignitis Group, Lithuania’s largest energy company, Ignitis ON is uniquely positioned to deliver sustainable charging solutions.

“Electrification of transport is a key part of our green strategy. As a major renewable energy producer, we’re able to supply clean electricity to power our charging network, creating a truly sustainable mobility solution for our customers.“ Vidmantas Dijokas, Head of Commerce at Ignitis ON

From migration to expansion: A partnership built for growth

The collaboration between Ignitis ON and Ampeco began with the ambitious challenge of migrating over 30,000 individual customers and 1,000 business clients without service disruption. What was expected to take 12+ months was completed in just five months – an achievement that required incredible coordination between both teams and demonstrated the strength of the partnership from the very beginning.

This successful transition served as the foundation for Ignitis ON’s ambitious growth strategy. With Ampeco’s scalable platform now powering their operations, Ignitis ON has charted an aggressive expansion plan that includes:

Expanding to over 3,500 charging points within the next three years

Deploying €115 million in financing for infrastructure development

Extending services beyond public charging to include home and depot charging solutions

Implementing advanced features like dynamic load management

“The Ampeco platform gives us the flexibility and control we need to implement our vision,” explains Balta. “Their ability to support multi-country operations was critical for our pan-Baltic strategy, allowing us to operate in distinct markets while providing a unified experience to our customers.”

Evolving with the EV Market

As the EV market in the Baltics matures, Ignitis ON is witnessing a shift in customer demographics. Early adopters with deep technical knowledge are being joined by mainstream consumers who may need additional guidance and support.

“Our early customers often knew more about EVs than we did,” says Dijokas. “Now we’re seeing a new wave of customers who are adopting electric vehicles because it’s becoming mainstream or meeting corporate sustainability requirements. This shift means we need to focus more on education and creating intuitive EV driver experiences.”

The Ampeco platform has helped Ignitis ON respond to these changing market dynamics through:

Enhanced data analytics capabilities that provide actionable insights on customer behavior

Improved remote monitoring and control of charging stations to ensure reliability

Flexible payment options to accommodate different customer preferences

Customizable app features that can evolve with customer needs

“Having the right tools to analyze data and make informed decisions has been transformative,” says Balta. “We can now quickly identify trends and optimize our network based on actual usage patterns.”

From a single country to a regional leader

In just a few years, Ignitis ON has transformed from a small team operating in Lithuania to a regional leader with operations across all three Baltic states. This growth has been matched by organizational expansion, with the team quadrupling in size and establishing dedicated teams in each country.”We’ve seen tremendous growth in both our network and our organization,” explains Dijokas. “We now have over 1,000 charging points in Lithuania alone, and we’re expanding rapidly in Latvia and Estonia.” In 2024, they delivered twice as much energy through their public EV charging network compared to major competitors in the region – a lead they expect to extend further with their unified multi-country approach.

Building an integrated ecosystem

Looking ahead, Ignitis ON envisions a comprehensive energy ecosystem that extends beyond public EV charging stations. Their roadmap includes integrating home charging, workplace solutions, and fleet management into a single cohesive platform where drivers can enjoy the same experience whether they’re charging at home or on the road.

“Our customers are increasingly sophisticated in their energy usage,” notes Dijokas. “They have solar panels, they understand spot pricing of electricity, and they want integrated solutions that connect all aspects of their energy consumption – from home heating to EV charging.”

Strategically positioned as part of Lithuania’s largest energy company, Ignitis ON is executing on the parent company’s vision of providing comprehensive energy solutions. By leveraging Ampeco’s flexible platform and API capabilities, Ignitis ON can connect their charging infrastructure with other energy services, creating a seamless experience across the entire customer journey.

“We’re not just building an EV charging network. We’re creating an ecosystem where customers can manage all their energy needs in one place,” says Balta. “Ampeco’s platform gives us the technical foundation to make this vision a reality.”

A partnership driving innovation

For both Ignitis ON and Ampeco, this collaboration represents more than a typical vendor relationship. It’s a partnership driving innovation in the EV charging space, with both companies contributing to the development of new features and capabilities.

“We see Ampeco not just as a service provider but as a partner in innovation,” explains Dijokas. “We bring ideas from our market experience, and you bring fresh perspectives from the global EV charging industry.”

This collaboration has already yielded results, with Ignitis ON serving as an early adopter for the new and enhanced Ampeco white-label app, which now delivers improved functionality for users across the Baltics. Future initiatives include exploring integration with Nordpool for hourly electricity rates, implementing payment terminals with local customization, and adding features like Autocharge to further simplify the charging experience.

“We are proud to support Ignitis ON’s ambitious vision for electric mobility in the Baltics,” says Orlin Radev, CEO at Ampeco. “Leveraging our multi-country capabilities to create a truly borderless, pan-Baltic charging experience exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking implementation we designed our technology to enable.”

SOURCE: Ampeco