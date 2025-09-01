Li Auto delivered 28,529 vehicles in August 2025

On September 1, 2025, Li Auto announced its delivery data for August 2025

On September 1, 2025, Li Auto announced its delivery data for August 2025. In August 2025, Li Auto delivered 28,529 new vehicles. As of August 31, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative historical deliveries were 1,397,070 vehicles.

“Since its launch, sales of the Ideal MEGA Home have continued to grow, topping the sales charts for luxury MPVs over 500,000 yuan in China for three consecutive months. The strong sales of the Ideal MEGA have boosted the brand’s market share. In June, our market share in the pure electric vehicle market over 500,000 yuan exceeded 30%, and in July, it surpassed 35%, ranking first in the industry. The factory is ramping up production capacity, with deliveries exceeding 3,000 Ideal MEGAs in August and production capacity expected to exceed 3,500 in September.”

The Ideal i8, launched at the end of July, is accelerating production, with deliveries expected to reach 8,000 to 10,000 units by the end of September. In September, the Ideal i6, the youngest and most stylish of the pure electric SUVs and the most accessible of all Ideal models, will launch. This all-rounder, designed for the 250,000 to 300,000 RMB price range, will be available for immediate delivery upon launch.

Following the rollout of the Ideal i8 in August, the Ideal VLA driver model will be fully rolled out to all AD Max models in September with OTA 8.0. The Ideal classmate intelligent body will also undergo a comprehensive evolution. With the completion of the organizational upgrade of the sales and service system, the sales momentum of the Ideal L series will gradually recover. “We will maintain our original aspirations and rapidly iterate amidst change, and we will continue to create valuable products and services for our users!” said Li Xiang, Chairman and CEO of Ideal Auto.

As of August 31, 2025, Li Auto will have 543 retail centers nationwide, covering 156 cities, and 536 after-sales service centers and authorized body shops, covering 222 cities. Li Auto has put into operation 3,190 Li Auto Supercharging Stations nationwide, with 17,597 charging piles.

SOURCE: Li Auto