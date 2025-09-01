ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE: Volkswagen starts series production in Zwickau and Dresden

Special model limited to 1,990 units

Today the series production of the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE has started in Saxony. The 1,990 vehicles roll off the production line at the Zwickau vehicle plant and the Transparent Factory in Dresden. The model was developed in collaboration with the performance sportswear brand BOGNER FIRE+ICE, part of the Munich-based luxury sports fashion company BOGNER, just like the legendary Golf II Fire and Ice, which became a surprise success in the 90s and now enjoys cult status among fans. In tribute to the original model’s debut year, only 1990 units of the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE will be available to order. Prices in Germany start from €56,020.

Danny Auerswald, Spokesman of the Board of Management at Volkswagen Saxony: “The ID.3 is a Saxony original and marked the beginning of the era of electric mobility for the Volkswagen Group at the end of 2019. With more than one million electric vehicles of the Volkswagen, Audi and CUPRA brands produced at our Zwickau and Dresden sites, our team has demonstrated that it has mastered transformation: technically, structurally and, above all, mentally. We will deliver the first ten cars of the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE in time for the IAA and the ID. Meeting in Locarno. I am convinced that with this special model, we are following on seamlessly from the surprise success of the 1990s.”

Uwe Kunstmann, Chairman of the General Works Council of Volkswagen Saxony: “The ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE is an impressive special model that is a good fit for the brand and Volkswagen Saxony. After almost six years, the ID.3 is inseparably linked to the state of Saxony. With attractive and special vehicles, we ensure demand from customers and thus secure capacity utilisation and employment on our production lines. Our team is ready to build a special model every year. All colleagues involved in the project have done a great job. I would like to express my deepest thanks to them.”

Dirk Panter, Saxon State Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, Energy and Climate Protection: “In Saxony, we show every day that we are not only able to produce cars of the highest quality in series. The production of special vehicle editions in particular proves how diverse and flexible the Zwickau and Dresden sites are. Such special models are not just top industrial achievements – they also carry a piece of the Free State to the outside world and thus symbolise innovative strength and reliability “made in Saxony”.”

The ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE is available with two motor options – 210 kW (286 PS) and 240 kW (326 PS). At both output levels, the electric motor generates a maximum torque of 545 Nm. In the more potent version, the ID.3 GTX special edition accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, with electronic regulation not kicking in until a speed of 200 km/h. In addition, the sports DCC chassis comes as standard with this model. It is available as an option for the 210 kW version. The electrical energy comes from a 79 kWh lithium-ion battery (net), which can be charged at DC quick-charging stations with up to 185 kW. With this power, the battery can be charged from 10% back up to 80% in around 26 minutes. The combined WLTP range is up to 591 km.

The ID.3 : A Saxony original for the world

Since its world premiere in mid-July, an ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE has been on display for visitors at the Gläserne Manufaktur. It is the project of six apprentices from Dresden and Zwickau and visually corresponds to the series version. The idea was to bridge the gap between the world premiere and the start of series production so that customers could see the car. With a great deal of creativity and passion, a vehicle was created that has already attracted a great deal of attention from around 400 guests every day – and strengthens the Transparent Factory as a sales destination in addition to deliveries and test drives, also in the area of vehicle advice in front of customers.

Since the official start of production in November 2019, more than 350,000 ID.3s in different variants and with different battery sizes have rolled off the production line in Zwickau and Dresden. The ID.3 is available in almost 40 countries worldwide. The furthest market from Germany is the island of La Réunion (around 9,000 kilometres as the crow flies), followed by French Guiana (around 8,000 kilometres as the crow flies), Martinique and Guadeloupe (each around 7,500 kilometres as the crow flies). Around one in ten vehicles in the ID.3 series is a sporty GTX model.

SOURCE: Volkswagen