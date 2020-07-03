Ichiban 2020: the best Toyota Retailers rewarded for delivering excellence in customer satisfaction

Ichiban in Japanese means ‘Number One’. The Toyota Ichiban award is exclusively reserved for Toyota Retailers in Europe who excel in customer service.

Over 2,500 Toyota European Retailers compete for the honour to be one of 45 Ichiban winners each year, rewarding those who demonstrate a unique approach and commitment to Customer First mindset. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony went virtual with Toyota’s best retailers connecting digitally to Toyota Motor Europe’s Head Office in Brussels.

Although our ceremony today has gone virtual, our key purpose remains unchanged – we are here to recognise your achievements as Toyota 2020 Ichiban award winners.

Matt Harrison, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Europe

Didier Gambart, Vice President Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience, also highlighted the importance of the human touch throughout our retailer network’s operations.

We are building the customer lifetime value around the people and for people. The human factor in the way our retailers interact with customers will be impossible to replicate and be copied by others and will bring memorable experiences to our customers.

During the ceremony the winning retailers were given an exclusive and privileged insight into Toyota Research & Development activities and an explanation of future technology trends.

We in R&D do our best to deliver great products. However, it is finally you, our retailers, who bring the direct value to our customers through outstanding customer service.

Gerald Killman, Vice President R&D

Closing the award ceremony, Dr Johan van Zyl, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, recognised all the assembled retailers for their outstanding achievements, stressing the importance of listening to the customer’s voice to deliver memorable experiences for every customer who connects with the Toyota brand.

List of winning Toyota Retailers

Country Winning Retailer Bosnia and Herzegovina SLADABONI d.o.o. Croatia Toyota Centar Zagreb d.o.o. Serbia TOYOTA TAGO CAR Slovenia AH Furman d.o.o. Bulgaria Nikom-Ruse Ltd. Estonia Amserv Tähe Latvia Amserv Motors Lithuania Tokvila Belgium Toyota Pieters Azerbaijan Toyota Center Baku Hungary KOTO Autóház Kft. Czech Republic DOLÁK s.r.o. Slovakia AUTOKLUB a.s. Denmark NOVABIL A/S, Brønderslev Finland O.K. Auto Oy, Joensuu France REY SAS GCA ALENÇON STA 78 – LA VERRIÈRE Germany Rietmann & Leifkes GmbH & Co. KG Autohaus Helmut Metzger GmbH Auto Centrum Lass GmbH & Co. KG Greece NIKH BAMBAKAΡΗ Α.Ε. Ireland Parsons Garage Israel S.O.S Toyota Hadera Italy Oliviero S.r.l. R.Motors S.r.l. Nordauto S.p.A. Kazakhstan Тойота Центр Костанай Netherlands Van Gent Autobedrijf Norway Funnemark AS – Larvik Poland Toyota Kamiński Konin Portugal Caetano Auto Santa Maria da Feira Romania Motors Management Russia ТЦ Йошкар-Ола ТЦ Минск ТЦ Вологда Spain COMAUTO SUR CCF MOTORS CASACUBERTA AUTOMOBILS Sweden Örebro Bilcenter AB Turkey TOYOTA PLAZA BAKIRCILAR ANTALYA United Kingdom Scunthorpe John Roe Listers Toyota (Nuneaton) Steven Eagell Toyota (Chelmsford) Ukraine Тойота Кропивницький «Мотор-Олві»

SOURCE: Toyota