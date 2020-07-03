Ichiban 2020: the best Toyota Retailers rewarded for delivering excellence in customer satisfaction

Ichiban in Japanese means ‘Number One’. The Toyota Ichiban award is exclusively reserved for Toyota Retailers in Europe who excel in customer service.
Over 2,500 Toyota European Retailers compete for the honour to be one of 45 Ichiban winners each year, rewarding those who demonstrate a unique approach and commitment to Customer First mindset. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony went virtual with Toyota’s best retailers connecting digitally to Toyota Motor Europe’s Head Office in Brussels.
Although our ceremony today has gone virtual, our key purpose remains unchanged – we are here to recognise your achievements as Toyota 2020 Ichiban award winners.
Matt Harrison, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Europe
Didier Gambart, Vice President Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience, also highlighted the importance of the human touch throughout our retailer network’s operations.
We are building the customer lifetime value around the people and for people. The human factor in the way our retailers interact with customers will be impossible to replicate and be copied by others and will bring memorable experiences to our customers.
During the ceremony the winning retailers were given an exclusive and privileged insight into Toyota Research & Development activities and an explanation of future technology trends.
We in R&D do our best to deliver great products. However, it is finally you, our retailers, who bring the direct value to our customers through outstanding customer service.
Gerald Killman, Vice President R&D
Closing the award ceremony, Dr Johan van Zyl, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, recognised all the assembled retailers for their outstanding achievements, stressing the importance of listening to the customer’s voice to deliver memorable experiences for every customer who connects with the Toyota brand.
List of winning Toyota Retailers
|Country
|Winning Retailer
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|SLADABONI d.o.o.
|Croatia
|Toyota Centar Zagreb d.o.o.
|Serbia
|TOYOTA TAGO CAR
|Slovenia
|AH Furman d.o.o.
|Bulgaria
|Nikom-Ruse Ltd.
|Estonia
|Amserv Tähe
|Latvia
|Amserv Motors
|Lithuania
|Tokvila
|Belgium
|Toyota Pieters
|Azerbaijan
|Toyota Center Baku
|Hungary
|KOTO Autóház Kft.
|Czech Republic
|DOLÁK s.r.o.
|Slovakia
|AUTOKLUB a.s.
|Denmark
|NOVABIL A/S, Brønderslev
|Finland
|O.K. Auto Oy, Joensuu
|France
|REY SAS
|GCA ALENÇON
|STA 78 – LA VERRIÈRE
|Germany
|Rietmann & Leifkes GmbH & Co. KG
|Autohaus Helmut Metzger GmbH
|Auto Centrum Lass GmbH & Co. KG
|Greece
|NIKH BAMBAKAΡΗ Α.Ε.
|Ireland
|Parsons Garage
|Israel
|S.O.S Toyota Hadera
|Italy
|Oliviero S.r.l.
|R.Motors S.r.l.
|Nordauto S.p.A.
|Kazakhstan
|Тойота Центр Костанай
|Netherlands
|Van Gent Autobedrijf
|Norway
|Funnemark AS – Larvik
|Poland
|Toyota Kamiński Konin
|Portugal
|Caetano Auto Santa Maria da Feira
|Romania
|Motors Management
|Russia
|ТЦ Йошкар-Ола
|ТЦ Минск
|ТЦ Вологда
|Spain
|COMAUTO SUR
|CCF MOTORS
|CASACUBERTA AUTOMOBILS
|Sweden
|Örebro Bilcenter AB
|Turkey
|TOYOTA PLAZA BAKIRCILAR ANTALYA
|United Kingdom
|Scunthorpe John Roe
|Listers Toyota (Nuneaton)
|Steven Eagell Toyota (Chelmsford)
|Ukraine
|Тойота Кропивницький «Мотор-Олві»
