ICCT: Market monitor: European passenger car registrations, January–June 2020

In June 2020, new car registrations in Europe (1.1 million) returned to pre-COVID-19 levels of January and February 2020. In comparison with 2019, however, year-to-date (YTD) new car registrations remain 40% lower. FCA-Tesla was hit hardest of all manufacturer pools, registering 47% fewer new vehicles YTD than during the same time period in 2019. In contrast, Volvo’s registrations in June 2020 were slightly higher than in June 2019 and YTD were 30% below last year’s volume. The average share of electric vehicles in June increased to 8%. Volvo had the highest share of electric vehicles with 30%, all of which were plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. FCA-Tesla also saw a strong increase, going from 6% in May to 11% in June.

With this edition of the Market Monitor we have updated our methodology to reﬂect the 2019 performance of manufacturers with respect to average vehicle mass and the application of eco-innovations, and improved correlation factors between NEDC and WLTP CO2 emission levels for some vehicles. The last in particular has a strong inﬂuence on our monitoring of average CO2 levels with respect to manufacturers’ 2020 regulatory targets. With the updated methodology, PSA-Opel remains well on track to meet its target. Nissan, Volvo, Renault, BMW and Toyota-Mazda YTD 2020 are within 5% of their respective regulatory targets. Daimler, VW Group and Ford are currently the furthest away from their targets, up to 18% in the case of Daimler. Results can still change signiﬁcantly in the second half of the year, especially in light of the expected roll-out of new electric vehicle models, as is the case for VW Group.

SOURCE: ICCT