ICCT: European electric vehicle factbook 2019/2020

Electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity in Europe as production costs fall, charging infrastructure is deployed, and the urgency to reduce the transport sector’s climate emissions grows. Europe has emerged as the second-largest electric passenger vehicle market in the world with over 1.8 million cumulative battery electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle registrations through the end of 2019. The electric vehicle share of the European fleet reached 3.6% in 2019, up from 2.5% just one year earlier. But within Europe, electric vehicle progress varies widely from country to country and from city to city. Understanding this variation is important in identifying effective policies and actions to further accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

This report provides an update on the European electric vehicle market through 2019, including a detailed look at 16 of the largest national-level markets in the European Union and the European Free Trade Area. In each country, this work identifies the metropolitan areas with the highest electric vehicle uptake, as well as the most popular electric vehicle models and manufacturers. Additionally, the report highlights key financial and regulatory policies driving transportation electrification at the European and national levels.

