IAC Maserati MC20 sets new autonomous driving world speed record

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) Maserati MC20 shattered records in autonomous driving on March 3, 2025, blazing down the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility runway at an astonishing 197.7 mph (318 km/h).

Held at the iconic NASA Space Shuttle runway in Cape Canaveral, the Indy Autonomous Challenge is pushing the limits of autonomous technology through thrilling high-speed racing. This provided the perfect stage for the Maserati MC20 to showcase its capabilities.

The MC20’s 630 horsepower V6 Nettuno engine delivers 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.88’’ and a top speed over 326 km an hour. It benefits from the Maserati Twin Combustion technology, the innovative combustion system built entirely in-house at Maserati and evolved from the pre-chamber technology used on Formula 1 powertrains.

Run by an AI driver software developed by the PoliMOVE-MSU team, part of the Artificial Intelligence Driving Autonomous performance division of the Politecnico di Milano, the MC20 hit the track without a human driver behind the wheel to set a new autonomous driving world speed record. An amazing performance topping the previous record of 192.8 mph (310 km/h) set by an IAC Dallara AV-21 at the same location in April 2022.

The challenge at Kennedy Space Center was an effective test for Maserati to demonstrate the maturity of the autonomous technologies implemented and a strong proof of the Trident’s mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level.

The Maserati MC20 is no stranger to breaking records. In 2024, it set the previous record for the fastest autonomous production car reaching 177 mph (285 km/h) at the Piacenza Military Airport track.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge is a test bed for innovation and a training ground for Politecnico di Milano’s engineers — one that allows Maserati to try out new autonomous driving technologies in a fast-paced environment against the best competition.

SOURCE: Stellantis