IAA Transportation World Premieres: Quantron unveils longest-range hydrogen and electric trucks based on newly developed platforms

World premiere of the Quantron QHM FCEV Heavy Truck, a tractor unit for heavy long-distance transport with a range of up to 1500 km

Under the motto “People and Goods on the move”, this year’s IAA Transportation from 20th to 25th September 2022 in Hanover will focus on the sustainable switch to alternative drives for logistics and transport. As a technology and platform partner for OEMs, Quantron AG is one of the pioneers in the industry and offers conversions of diesel vehicles to battery and hydrogen-electric drives as well as the sale of its own zero-emission vehicles. At this year’s transport and commercial vehicle show, Quantron is presenting a number of zero-emission commercial vehicles which are based on the two self-developed hydrogen and battery-electric platforms respectively, and are currently among the vehicles with the longest operating ranges.

Hydrogen Truck World Premiere at IAA: Quantron QHM FCEV Platform

As part of a strategic partnership, Quantron has developed an FCEV Heavy Duty Truck together with one of the world’s leading hydrogen experts Ballard Power Systems. The Quantron QHM FCEV stands out through the use of state-of-the-art components, including the FCmove™-XD 120 kW fuel cell newly developed by Ballard and the integrated eGen Power® 130D E-axle from Allison Transmission, a world leader in drive systems. In addition, Quantron offers an optionally available aero package for all QHM FCEV trucks which has been desi gned to improve the operating range by a further 10%.

As a tractor unit for heavy long-distance transport, the Quantron QHM FCEV 44-1000 makes a very impressive case through a set of unique selling propositions:

An operating range of around 700 km depending on the load and topographical requirements

Integration of all components within the frame structure for maximum everyday suitability – in compliance with legal requirements and without any compromises in the dimensions

for maximum everyday suitability – in compliance with legal requirements and without any compromises in the dimensions Application of the ISO directive for tractor-trailer combinations to ensure interchangeability of semitrailers and tractor units at national and international level

Long-distance driver’s cab

Hydrogen tank of about 54 kg fully integrated in the chassis

Optimized H2 consumption through specially developed intelligent Q-ENERGY management system

Maximum efficiency in the interaction between E-axle, fuel cell, high-voltage battery and 24V as well as HV auxiliary consumers

in the interaction between E-axle, fuel cell, high-voltage battery and 24V as well as HV auxiliary consumers Available for immediate order and delivery in Q2 2023

Further highlight: semitrailer tractor version on the same basis for use in Norway:

Quantron QHM FCEV 60-2000 and Quantron QHM FCEV 44-2000 stand out from the competition through their exceptionally large tank capacities of up to 116 kg, which are fully integrated in the chassis and positioned behind the cab. This will enable ranges of up to 1500 km with a single H2 tank filling.

Under the designation Quantron QHM FCEV 27-1000, this configuration will also be available as a road train version for long-distance heavy load transports.

SOURCE: Quantron