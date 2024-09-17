IAA Transportation 2024: ZF further expands its position as a pacesetter of the commercial vehicle industry

ZF presents groundbreaking innovations and technologies at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany

As the leading technology group in the commercial vehicle industry, ZF presents groundbreaking innovations and technologies at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany. The focus lies on the latest solutions for the electrification, automation and safety of commercial vehicles. These include an e-mobility platform, the TrailTrax e-trailer concept, the cubiX chassis software and the latest version of the OnGuardMAX emergency braking assistance system. With these and other technological highlights, ZF is underlining its key role in the transformation of the commercial vehicle industry. ZF is also securing numerous new customer orders worth billions of euros, further emphasising its leading international position in the transport vehicle sector.

Prof. Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Board of Management of the ZF Group responsible for the ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions division, explains: “ZF is increasingly strengthening its position as a pacesetter in the commercial vehicle industry. Our past investments in our product development with a firm focus on innovations are now paying off. With our broad product portfolio and the synergies that we utilise within and between the various divisions, we are setting new standards in the industry. Our customers’ strong interest in our products, the high volume of recent orders and our strategic cooperations with key customers are all proof of this development.”

ZF is setting the pace in the commercial vehicle industry

ZF has secured numerous new customer orders for its latest solutions in the areas of chassis technology, safety and electrification. For example, ZF expects production of electric drive systems for commercial vehicles to double over the next 12 months. Already confirmed orders worth €5 billion underline ZF’s strong market position – especially in Europe, where the company is becoming the number one in electrified driveline technologies for commercial vehicles.

ZF also anticipates further growth of e-drive systems, especially in the Asia-Pacific and North America markets. One example: the growing demand for the eWorX electric power take-off solution, for which ZF expects demand to double in the coming years. ZF is also already seeing initial customer interest in the recently introduced cubiX chassis software. A specially developed version for commercial vehicles has been available since June of this year.

Similarly, the same applies to the new OnGuardMAX emergency brake assistant. Overall, ZF expects growth of 20 percent in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by 2030.

Setting the strategic course – the basis of current and future success

With the broadest range of products and solutions on the market, ZF is the world’s most successful supplier of commercial vehicle technologies. In recent years, the Group has laid the strategic foundation for this current and future success through the strategic acquisitions of TRW and WABCO. With these portfolio expansions, ZF is in a unique position to generate synergies between its divisions. These synergies, combined with a flexibility in production, give ZF decisive competitive advantages in the commercial vehicle industry.

Innovations at IAA 2024: product highlights

ZF Group presents numerous technological highlights to visitors of IAA Transportation 2024, such as the new modular e-mobility platform. This platform consists of different e-motors, corresponding inverters, a three-speed transmission as well as its associated electrical components. This comprehensive modular package offers manufacturers the flexibility to configure the e-drive system to their specific requirements. From last-mile delivery vehicles to 44-ton trucks, the kit meets a wide range of requirements. It enables flexible adaptation to different vehicle categories and thus supports rapid decarbonization in the commercial vehicle industry.

Another highlight is the TrailTrax concept for the electrification of semi- trailers. This innovative system integrates the AxTrax 2 electric drive axle from ZF and a modular battery system with the trailer EBS. Together, these components help to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 16 percent. The system transforms a heavy diesel truck into a hybrid vehicle, which not only lowers fuel consumption but also significantly reduces CO2 emissions. In addition, the system can be operated as a plug-in hybrid, which maximises savings even further.

ZF also exhibits the new TraXon 2 hybrid transmission. This transmission enables purely electric driving functions for both fully hybrid and plug-in hybrid commercial vehicles. The development of this transmission impressively demonstrates the successful technology transfer within the ZF Group. ZF’s hybrid technology was originally developed for passenger cars and subsequently adapted to the specific requirements of commercial vehicles. With it, ZF offers a solution that meets the requirements of modern and sustainable mobility.

cubiX commercial vehicle motion control coordinator is well received by customers

Another example of the successful use of synergies within the Group is the cubiX software solution for different vehicle classifications. This advanced motion control software optimises the driving behavior of commercial vehicles in terms of stability, safety and performance. cubiX contributes to the standardisation and simplification of development processes and enables manufacturers to take advantage of differentiation opportunities of its chassis functions. After its recent presentation in June this year, ZF has already received initial interest in cubiX from commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Commercial vehicle solutions for greater safety

ZF also showcases a new lane change assistant for trucks. This system uses radar and camera technology to make lane changes safer. It continuously monitors the traffic situation and actively supports the driver when changing lanes. This is particularly important for trucks with trailers, as such maneuvers pose a high risk for accidents. According to research conducted in Germany, the ZF Lane Change Assistant can potentially prevent up to 12 percent of accidents on highways, which represents a significant contribution to road safety.

The new version of the OnGuardMAX emergency braking assistance system for the European market is another highlight at IAA 2024. This system independently recognises and reacts to obstacles in road traffic. It will be used for the first time in series production trucks by manufacturers, in combination with the new mBSP XBS braking platform. OnGuardMAX exceeds in many areas the current GSR guidelines. It can identify both moving and stationary objects and initiate appropriate braking maneuvers. ZF is thus setting a new standard in the active safety of commercial vehicles and making a significant contribution to accident prevention.

ZF at the IAA 2024

From September 17 to 22, 2024, visitors to the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover will have the opportunity to experience many of the innovative ZF technologies live in Hall 21, Stand B54 and to exchange ideas with ZF experts.

Captions:

Prof. Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Board of Management of the ZF Group responsible for the ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions and Industrial Technology divisions as well as the Production and Materials Management departments and the India region. ZF presents its numerous technologies in the areas of decarbonization, safety and vehicle motion control at the IAA Transportation 2024. The modular eMobility platform: ZF electrifies a wide range of commercial vehicle applications with different solutions. IAA premiere: the new TraXon 2 hybrid transmission for heavy commercial vehicles. TrailTrax: ZF‘s system integrates the AxTrax 2 electric drive axle with the trailer EBS and a battery system box. In this way, a truck powered by an internal combustion engine becomes a hybrid vehicle or the range of a purely electric truck is increased. On the road to zero accidents: ZF showcases safety technologies that help vehicle manufacturers fulfil existing regulations and beyond. The Safety Innovation Truck from ZF combines the Group‘s latest safety technologies – including the OnGuardMAX emergency braking assistance system. cubiX from ZF enables efficient, precise and safe automation-ready control of vehicle movements for commercial and special vehicles. ZF’s SCALAR AI-powered orchestration platform gives fleet managers access to real-time data and condition monitoring to optimise the use of vehicles, trailers and drivers.

Images: ZF

