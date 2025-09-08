IAA Mobility 2025: What can GAC Group bring to Europe and the world?

As one of China’s most forward-thinking automotive manufacturers, GAC Group will make a great showcase at the 56th IAA Mobility in Munich

As one of China’s most forward-thinking automotive manufacturers, GAC Group will make a great showcase at the 56 th IAA Mobility in Munich. During 8th – 12th, Sept. 2025, visitors can find us at Booth E01, B3, located in ICM (International Congress Center Messe München). In this exhibition, GAC Group holds the philosophy of “Driving the Future”, taking our mobile solution to Europe and showing the Chinese to the world.

For a long time, at GAC Group, we‘ve emphasized innovation, quality, lifestyle, and sustainability. These principles not only shape the automotive industry but also echo the current global mobility trends of electrification, smart technology, and eco-conscious design.

So, with IAA Mobility 2025 approaching, why does GAC Group value IAA Mobility? What will GAC Group bring to Europe and the world?

Why IAA Mobility matters?

IAA Mobility is widely regarded as one of the most influential mobility events in the world. More than a traditional auto show, it is a global platform for innovation, sustainability strategies, and forward-looking mobility concepts, bringing together automakers, suppliers, startups, and policymakers. With the new event’s motto, “It’s all about mobility.”, it sets the tone for where the industry is heading, especially in electrification, connectivity, and user-centered design.

As one of the industry’s “big five” global auto events, IAA Mobility offers unmatched visibility and influence for emerging players like us, GAC. This will be the GAC’s most significant appearance on Europe’s international stage, making contributions to the European and global mobility ecosystem with solutions tailored to new consumer expectations and environmental imperatives.

What GAC brings to Europe and the world via IAA Mobility 2025?

For GAC Group, participation in IAA Mobility 2025 is about more than introducing vehicles. It is about communicating a vision of how mobility should evolve in the years ahead. By focusing on four guiding principles—innovation, quality, lifestyle, and sustainability—GAC demonstrates its determination to engage with global audiences from the perspective of a forward-thinking partner.

Innovation: Shaping the future of mobility

Innovation has always been the guiding thread of GAC’s development, and at IAA Mobility 2025, it will be showcased as the brand’s defining strength. From cutting-edge electric powertrains to extended driving ranges, GAC’s technology is designed to meet the growing demand for high-efficiency, low-emission vehicles, such as AION UT and GAC S7 . Visitors can also expect to see advanced charging solutions that shorten waiting times and enable seamless travel, together with intelligent driver-assistance systems that provide safety and convenience on the road.

By integrating these technologies into its vehicle lineup, GAC is not only keeping pace with the global transformation toward smart mobility but also painting a vivid picture of how future travel worldwide can be safer, cleaner, and more intelligent.

Quality: Building a reputation that lasts

Vehicle quality is not negotiable. It defines long-term trust. By committing to precision engineering, rigorous testing, and refined design, GAC is positioning itself to earn long-term trust in Europe, which in turn strengthens its reputation in emerging markets where European standards are viewed as benchmarks. Thus, quality becomes not just a promise to European buyers but a global statement of reliability.

Lifestyle: More than mobility, a cultural fit

Modern consumers make decisions not only based on performance but also on design and style, and in this regard, GAC sees lifestyle as central to its global expansion. With its three-dimensional mobility concept, the brand emphasizes mobility as part of an interconnected lifestyle ecosystem—where vehicles are not simply transport tools, but lifestyle companions.

For Europe, this message carries particular weight: the region values design heritage, cultural identity, and lifestyle expression in its vehicles. By introducing models that embody both functionality and aesthetics, GAC aims to resonate with European preferences and position itself as a brand that seamlessly integrates into its customers’ lifestyles.

At the same time, this vision has a global appeal in cosmopolitan cities, from Hong Kong and Dubai to São Paulo and Johannesburg, where consumers view vehicles as extensions of their lifestyle. By shaping mobility as part of a cultural experience, GAC positions itself as a brand that can adapt to diverse lifestyles while maintaining a unifying global identity.

Sustainability: Strengthening Trust Through Ecosystem Thinking

Sustainability is not just a product feature for GAC Group. Rather, it is a long-term philosophy. By promoting comprehensive infrastructure development, brand ecosystems, and service networks, GAC aims to make a positive contribution to the European environmental landscape. Beyond there, these same commitments apply to developing markets, such as Brazil, that are now beginning their own transitions toward electrification and clean energy. In this way, GAC’s efforts in sustainability strengthen trust in both the mature European market and the wider international community, making it a credible partner in the global green transition.

What can you see from GAC’s booth at IAA Mobility 2025?

Based on innovation, quality, lifestyle, and sustainability, visitors will see a series of showcases at IAA Mobility 2025 that GAC translates its philosophy into tangible mobile solutions:

Six vehicles for Europeans, one vision for the world

The centerpiece of GAC’s booth will be our 6 innovative vehicles, covering the full spectrum of mainstream new energy solutions: battery electric vehicle (BEV), range-extended electric (EREV), and plug-in hybrid (PHEV):

1. AION UT

2. AION V ( 2 Colors)

3. GAC S7

4. GAC E9

5. HYPTEC HL

GAC signals that it is not entering Europe with a single answer, but with a comprehensive energy portfolio ready to adapt to local needs while setting global benchmarks:

In Europe, where battery-electric adoption is rapidly accelerating but infrastructure gaps remain, the coexistence of EVs and plug-in hybrids demonstrates GAC’s flexible approach to mobility. And for all Europeans, we are delighted to inform you that you can register for a test-drive for our vehicles since 8 th 2025, with the advanced, safe, and sleek experience manufactured by GAC!

for our vehicles since 8 2025, with the advanced, safe, and sleek experience manufactured by GAC! Globally, this strategy demonstrates that GAC is prepared for various market realities, enabling everyone who has the opportunity to consider their own approach to mobility.

Aircab: A leap into urban air mobility

Another striking highlight at 2025’s IAA Mobility Munich will be Aircab , GAC’s vision of urban air mobility. While still experimental, Aircab represents our willingness to explore mobility beyond roads.

In Europe, where congestion in historic cities and sustainability-driven transport alternatives are pressing issues, Aircab could inspire discussions on how air mobility might supplement public transport networks.

Globally, it positions GAC Group within a frontier market, who pioneers new mobility modes that could one day transform how people move in megacities around the world.

The GAC eco-system product: mobility as a seamless experience

Perhaps the most ambitious part of the booth will be the GAC Eco-System Product, which integrates vehicles, digital platforms, and green energy solutions into a single, interconnected service model.

For Europe, this speaks directly to the region’s emphasis on smart grids, renewable integration, and connected lifestyles—where cars are no longer isolated machines but active nodes in a sustainable ecosystem.

For the global market, especially in regions building new infrastructure, GAC’s ecosystem approach provides a ready-made blueprint for integrated mobility services, from EV charging to digital connectivity.

Conclusion

IAA Mobility 2025 will not just be a European stage for GAC. It will be a global invitation. With innovation, quality, lifestyle, and sustainability as its compass, GAC aims to deliver more than vehicles; it seeks to bring a new mobility vision to Europe and the world.

For those attending IAA Mobility 2025, GAC’s booth will be an unmissable destination to witness how the brand is redefining the future of transportation. The journey starts in Munich—but the impact could be worldwide.

We are looking forward to meeting you at Booth E01, B3 at the 56th IAA Mobility!

