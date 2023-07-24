IAA Mobility 2023: New concept car redefines the Mercedes-Benz Entry Segment

World premiere of new concept car unveils Mercedes-Benz vision for class-leading innovation, design and digital experience

Since the invention of the automobile, Mercedes-Benz has consistently defined best‑in‑class. From numerous brand and design icons to groundbreaking technological innovations, the pioneering spirit of the brand with the three-pointed star continues to shape the development of the automobile. The highlight of this year’s show is the company’s vision for the Mercedes‑Benz Entry Segment, which will be on display in the Mercedes-Benz Pavilion on the Apothekenhof of the Munich Residence.

The Apothekenhof is the venue for the brand’s “Open Space”, where visitors will have the opportunity to experience for the first time in one location the entire range of current and future electric and electrified vehicles across all Mercedes brands, including Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes‑Benz Vans. Underlining the company’s goal to build the world’s most desirable cars, the line-up covers a spectrum from compact models and performance saloons to luxury SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles. Among them, celebrating its world premiere, is the E-Class All-Terrain. It marks the third model variant to be unveiled in three months – making the new E-Class family complete. Like its saloon and estate counterparts, this off-road variant of the all-new Mercedes-Benz favourite is likewise electrified and will also be available as a plug-in hybrid. Meanwhile, fans of driving on challenging terrain will have their first camouflaged glimpse of the electric series-production future of a Mercedes-Benz off-road icon. Also on display as show premieres are the new EQA, EQB and EQV. Plus, visitors will have the chance to see two vehicles representing the extremes of the company’s vision for an all-electric future: the VISION EQXX technology programme stands for the future of efficiency, while the recently unveiled Vision One-Eleven super sports car represents the future of performance, progressively reinterpreting 1970s brand icon, the C 111.

For an all-electric future, charging is an essential part of driving. That’s why Mercedes-Benz aims to provide its customers with a best-in-class charging experience. Therefore, visitors at the “Open Space” can also immerse in the benefits of driving electric vehicles and experience the Mercedes-Benz charging ecosystem with the latest public and home charging solutions.

The IAA Mobility’s “Open Space” concept is designed to offer automotive enthusiasts as well as locals and visitors to Munich a platform to meet and talk about current and future mobility. To this end, Mercedes-Benz has planned an exciting programme of events to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Pavilion throughout the show from September 5-10. From kids’ activities to evening events with music, there is something for all ages, culminating with a family day on Sunday September 10.

Meanwhile, forging a link between the city and the exhibition centre, the “IAA Experience” offers people the chance to experience future mobility first-hand. Passenger rides in a fleet of 30 electric and electrified models are available, departing from the Mercedes-Benz Pavilion on Apothekenhof. Sure to be one of the most popular attractions of the IAA Experience is the VISION EQXX. This will be the first opportunity for the public to experience a ride-along in the company’s efficiency champion. Packed with innovations, it offers an exciting real-life, road-going glimpse of the future. With a proven range of more than 1,200 kilometres, it’s guaranteed to be in service all day long.

At the “Summit” in Munich’s exhibition centre Messe München, Mercedes-Benz will host an innovation forum on pioneering technologies at its booth in Hall B3. Here, trade visitors will be able to take a closer look at the Vision One-Eleven as well as the E-Class plug-in hybrid with the advanced new-generation MBUX infotainment system. Mercedes-Benz experts will be on-hand to offer deep dives into the latest forward-thinking technologies. In addition, the “Summit” will provide the platform for a series of Mercedes-Benz executive talks, focusing on aesthetics, efficiency, sustainability and the digital customer experience.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz