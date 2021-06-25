Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance welcomes Australia’s leading natural gas producer, Woodside Energy

Woodside Energy, Australia’s leading natural gas producer, brings a deep commitment to the production and distribution of hydrogen

The Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance, an initiative of leading companies working to accelerate hydrogen-powered mobility worldwide, has added Woodside Energy as its newest member.

Championed by Hyzon Motors Inc., a top global supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, the Alliance brings together active participants along the hydrogen-value chain – from production to technology development, from innovation to investment.

“Expanding the Alliance with another global leader active in the shift toward zero-emissions transport strengthens the capability of our members to identify and deliver real, cost-effective solutions,’’ said Craig Knight, CEO of Hyzon Motors. “Woodside’s participation provides further proof of the importance of the Alliance as a platform for collaboration, development and – importantly – action.”

In joining the Alliance, Woodside Energy, Australia’s leading natural gas producer, brings a deep commitment to the production and distribution of hydrogen. Woodside is pursuing development of a number of large-scale hydrogen production projects and technologies as part of their mission to be society’s trusted energy partner.

Woodside’s membership will complement the Alliance’s existing members’ expertise to drive scale, speed and collaboration within the hydrogen mobility sector, and will move the Alliance closer to achieving one of its primary goals – to lower hydrogen costs by harnessing the power of strategic partnerships and a united industry approach.

Woodside will join the nine current members of the Alliance including Ark Energy (a subsidiary of Korea Zinc), Total, AXA, Bank of America, Hiringa Energy, Modern Group, NEOM, Raven SR and ReCarbon.

Woodside Vice President of Technology Jason Crusan said the company was pleased to be part of the Alliance, specifically because of its role bringing potential consumers and suppliers of hydrogen together. “Aligning Woodside as a key member of the Alliance is part of our ‘customer-led’ principle that underpins our hydrogen work,” he said. “We think hydrogen has particular advantages in long-haul, heavy transport making this market segment a key near-term use case.”

As a uniquely demand-led initiative, the Alliance aims to capitalize on its direct access to fleet operators worldwide to create hydrogen ecosystems in parallel with vehicle deployments.

By aligning the supply and demand side of the sector, the Alliance is designed to overcome some of the biggest hurdles faced by the hydrogen industry to date, making zero-emission fleet operations a reality in the very near term.

SOURCE: Hyzon