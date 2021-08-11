Hyzon to provide hydrogen-powered fuel cell truck for commercial vehicle trial with Total Transportation Services

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck will hit the road soon in California in its first customer trial in the United States.

Hyzon, a leading global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, announced today the signing of a trial agreement with Total Transport Services Inc (TTSI), a prominent port trucking company in Southern California and a leading provider of logistics services with distinct expertise in distributing imports within the US and Canada. Under the agreement, Hyzon will provide a Class 8 heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck to TTSI for a 30-day trial in Q4.

The truck, built on a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia chassis, is expected to have 600 peak horsepower and a range of up to 400 miles. Because of those specifications, the truck can be placed into TTSI’s existing operations, hauling up to 82,000lbs gross combined vehicle weight (GCVW), a standard load for TTSI, and taking advantage of the public heavy-duty hydrogen refueling station in Wilmington, CA, nearby TTSI’s Long Beach Custom’s House operations.

The trial will mark TTSI’s first experience with a zero-emissions vehicle capable of 400 miles range.

“Deploying the truck in real operations was a key requirement for us,” said Vic LaRosa, president of TTSI. “TTSI’s trucks run 18-20 hours each day, hauling heavy loads. Hyzon’s FCEVs provide the quick refueling and high performance necessary to meet these operational needs.”

During the trial, TTSI plans to run a full load from Long Beach to Sacramento, before exhibiting the vehicle at the NorCal Fleet Academy & Expo, October 6-7, 2021. Prior to arriving at TTSI, the Hyzon Class 8 fuel cell truck is expected to be part of the Ride & Drive at the ACTExpo Conference in Long Beach, CA on August 31st – September 1, 2021.

According to TTSI, about 13,000-14,000 trucks operate at the Long Beach port every year, emitting about 2,600 tons of CO2. As such, transitioning these fleets to zero-emissions would have an outsized impact on the emissions levels in the area and thus the surrounding communities.

“TTSI has led the way in contributing to California’s clean-air initiatives by implementing new technologies ahead of the curve,” said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. “Their use case – high utilization, heavy loads, focused around a central location – is very common and is precisely what Hyzon has been fulfilling internationally. Through this trial, Hyzon and TTSI will demonstrate how zero-emissions trucking in the US can be achieved in the near-term.”

TTSI aims to eventually operate a 100% zero-emissions fleet, a goal which it has pursued for over a decade by adopting new, lower-emission technologies as they become available. Originally a fully diesel fleet, TTSI has been transitioning to liquid natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and hybrid models. With Hyzon’s zero-emissions FCEVs, TTSI could reach its sustainability goals quickly.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors

