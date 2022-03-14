Hyzon signs The Climate Pledge

Hyzon Motors’ singular mission is to decarbonize commercial transport, one of the biggest contributors to global carbon emissions

Hyzon Motors’ singular mission is to decarbonize commercial transport, one of the biggest contributors to global carbon emissions. By manufacturing hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric trucks and coaches, Hyzon makes zero-emission transport accessible to fleet operators globally. With decarbonization as our foundation, joining The Climate Pledge is an important reflection of our commitment to not only provide sustainable solutions to others, but also to employ sustainable operations ourselves.

As a young company, Hyzon intends to develop its operations with decarbonization in mind from the beginning. We have the opportunity to build systems and processes that prioritize sustainability as we grow. From manufacturing processes to new facilities, from vehicle life cycle to vendor relations, we commit to leading by example to net zero and are proud to join over 300 other companies in this pursuit.

SOURCE: Hyzon