Hyzon Motors signs Australian subsidiary of Korea Zinc, world’s largest zinc producer, as the second customer for its ultra-heavy-duty 154-ton class hydrogen truck

Following the first MoU for a 154-ton hydrogen truck signed with a European customer, Hyzon lands its second customer, Ark Energy, a subsidiary of Korea Zinc

Hyzon Motors Inc, announced today the signing of a Heads of Agreement with and targeting delivery of five hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks to Ark Energy Corporation, the Australian subsidiary of the world’s largest zinc, lead, and silver producer, Korea Zinc Ltd.

Hyzon, a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, expects, subject to execution of a definitive vehicle supply agreement, to deliver five 154-ton hydrogen truck, to be used in road train configurations to Ark Energy for use by sister company Townsville Logistics. By replacing their diesel equivalents, these trucks are expected to reduce C02 emissions by over 1,400 tons per year.

This is the second announced interest in Hyzon’s 154-ton class ultra-heavy-duty trucks, received within weeks of the first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a European customer. As the world’s first and the only ultra-heavy-duty hydrogen truck, the Hyzon 154-ton class hydrogen truck is winning market momentum.

“When we scoured the world for fuel cell trucks, we found that Hyzon Motors was the only hydrogen mobility company that could manufacture fuel cells stacks with a sufficient power density to meet our requirements including the ultra-heavy payload and built to Australian Design Rules,” said Ark Energy CEO Daniel Kim. “In addition, Hyzon Motors was the only OEM that was interested in supplying the Australian market in the next 18 months.”

The trucks are expected to be fueled by Ark Energy’s own hydrogen refilling station, with hydrogen produced through a solar farm and electrolyzer. By generating hydrogen from a renewable energy source, Hyzon and Ark Energy aim to create a green solution for both supply and utilization, enabling the first refinery to produce green zinc.

As part of this commitment, Ark Energy has also joined the Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance as a founding member. The alliance, a consortium of companies that operate along all points of the hydrogen value chain, aligns experience and expertise to accelerate the transition to a zero-emissions reality.

“Through Ark Energy, Korea Zinc leads this notoriously hard-to-abate sector – demonstrating that decarbonization can happen now,” said Craig Knight, CEO of Hyzon. “This initial order and Ark Energy’s hydrogen hub lays the foundation for an emissions-free future.”

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors