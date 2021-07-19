Hyzon Motors Inc. announces initiation of trading on Nasdaq under ticker symbol “HYZN”

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, announced that its Class A Common Stock will commence trading at market open today, July 19, 2021, on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the ticker symbol “HYZN”

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, announced that its Class A Common Stock will commence trading at market open today, July 19, 2021, on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the ticker symbol “HYZN”. This follows the previously announced closing of the business combination between Hyzon Motors USA Inc. (f/k/a Hyzon Motors Inc.) and Hyzon Motors Inc. (f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation).

“This exciting step marks the starting line for Hyzon Motors,” said Craig Knight, CEO of Hyzon. “Our public listing will foster greater awareness that the future of commercial transportation – hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles – is today’s reality. It’s the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Hyzon, as we accelerate the transition to hydrogen commercial transport worldwide, and advance our commitment to reducing carbon emissions in a sector that is one of the largest contributors to climate change.”

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors