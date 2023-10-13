Hyzon Motors: Hydrogen hubs statement

Parker Meeks, CEO of Hyzon Motors, a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, released the following statement in response to the Biden Administration’s hydrogen hub announcement

“Today marks a pivotal moment where the elemental promise of hydrogen meets the essential need for climate action. The Biden Administration’s commitment to clean hydrogen hubs is more than an investment; it’s a visionary step toward a clean energy future for the United States. Building the hydrogen economy means building the U.S. economy as the hubs alone create tens of thousands of jobs, while accelerating the innovation in hydrogen technology and strengthening our energy security. At Hyzon, we are proud to have supported two winning hubs, ARCHES in California and HyVelocity in Texas, and we are excited that MachH2, the Midwest hub closest to our fuel cell production facility, was selected. The moment for hydrogen is now. Hyzon is ready to bring our fuel cell technology and our experience deploying hydrogen-powered solutions to collaborate, innovate, and accelerate the hydrogen revolution alongside industry pioneers.”

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors