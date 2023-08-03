Hyzon Motors completes 15th commercial vehicle trial in North America

Hyzon Motors Inc. (Hyzon or the Company), a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), today announced the successful conclusion of its commercial vehicle trial with Seaboard Transport Group

Hyzon Motors Inc. (Hyzon or the Company), a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), today announced the successful conclusion of its commercial vehicle trial with Seaboard Transport Group. This marks the completion of Hyzon’s fifteenth commercial vehicle trial in North America since the Company began its trial program in March 2022.

Through these trials, Hyzon’s hydrogen-powered FCEVs have been used in commercial operations with a range of fleets including Airgas, Bison Transport, Performance Food Group, Pilot Company, Talke, and Total Transportation Services in North America, and Hylane and MPREIS in Europe. Trials have occurred in freight applications such as drayage, food and beverage, regional haulage, and bulk liquid.

These trials have allowed the Company to put its proprietary fuel cell technology to the test across a diverse set of real-world customer operating conditions, supporting ongoing improvements to vehicle design and overall vehicle performance. These trials included extreme weather conditions up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit in Southern California, and down to -6 degrees Fahrenheit in Alberta, Canada, as part of an ongoing 6-month program through which seven commercial fleets have trialed the vehicle.

Over the course of these trials and testing, Hyzon’s FCEVs have accumulated over 68,000 miles and more than 2,900 hours of fuel cell run-time, providing valuable insights into the real-life demands of freight applications including fuel efficiency, component and vehicle durability, and maintenance needs. The trial programs serve as a critical proof and experience point for fleets in advancing to a commercial vehicle supply agreement with consideration for their operations and potential deployment of Hyzon FCEVs in the future.

“Hyzon focuses on large fleets who are actively seeking decarbonization solutions and want to start that today by trialing new technologies,” said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer Parker Meeks. “We aim to partner with these fleets on multi-year order programs to scale the decarbonization impact as we collaboratively validate performance of the initial trucks in their fleet, while securing additional subsidies and standing up fueling.”

“The initial trial periods allow both customers and Hyzon to develop learnings at a small scale, building the foundation for success in multi-vehicle fleet deployments,” Meeks continued.

While the trial programs continue in North America and Europe, Hyzon Motors Australia is anticipating the launch of the trial program for Hyzon’s Rigid platform with the deployment of the first vehicle to Remondis, a leading refuse operator in Australia and Europe.

SOURCE: Hyzon