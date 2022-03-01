Hyzon Motors collaborates with Russell to bring hydrogen-powered transport to the UK

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading supplier of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles, today announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with John G Russell Transport, one of the top fifty British logistics groups, to facilitate the deployment of hydrogen-powered, zero-emissions vehicles in the United Kingdom

Leveraging their complementary expertise, the companies aim to enable the transition to zero-emission commercial trucks for fleet owners and operators in the UK by providing vehicle sales, leasing, and service support. Focusing on medium and heavy trucks, Hyzon and Russell will collaborate to develop product and distribution pathways aligned with UK demand.

Hyzon is currently developing a 44-tonne, 6×2 tractor to UK market specifications, which Hyzon and Russell expect to deploy in trials this year. Through a network of locations owned and shared with partners, Russell will provide sales, service and parts support to customers. Hyzon and Russell are also evaluating leasing and financing opportunities, thereby reducing required initial capital investment and facilitating the adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

“Working together with Russell, Hyzon will expand its crucial work of decarbonizing heavy transport in the United Kingdom,” said Craig Knight, Hyzon CEO and Co-Founder. “Russell’s strong relationships and market insight throughout the logistics industry are invaluable as we seek to transition commercial trucking to Hyzon vehicles in the coming years. By collaborating on the ecosystem surrounding the vehicles, we make it easy for fleet owners to decarbonize their operations.”

Hyzon plans to support hydrogen production and dispensing in the UK through existing and new partners that will furnish the technology and operate the facilities. Hyzon focuses on hydrogen produced from renewable resources and plans to prioritize hydrogen produced close to customer demand.

“We are pleased to announce our working relationship with Hyzon. The Russell business model has always been to reduce our carbon footprint through innovation for our own and our partners’ operations,” said Stephen Madden, Russell Group Fleet Engineer. “We believe our knowledge of the UK transport infrastructure and commercial relationships will expedite the movement to hydrogen fuel cell technology. With our strategic locations we anticipate we will be able to accelerate sales, service and parts across the UK and look forward to promoting the Hyzon product.”

