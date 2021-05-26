Hyzon Motors’ break-through eAxle technology to enable high-efficiency hydrogen and battery trucks

Hyzon Motors has developed an eAxle with up to 97% motor-to-wheel efficiency, reducing loss by up to 40%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon” or “the Company”), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles, today announced the development of a new eAxle design which provides extremely high efficiency for 6×4 Class-8 commercial vehicles. This break-through innovation comes ahead of Hyzon’s public listing via a definitive business combination agreement with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB, DCRBW).

Hyzon’s eAxle eliminates right-angle hypoid gears, and uses one motor per wheel with optimized performances both at low speed and high speed. Paired with a virtual differential, the design achieves efficiency of up to 97%, compared to industry-standard 95%. The eAxle can reduce the motor-to-wheel loss as much as 40%, and further allows full torque regenerative braking. With this innovation, Hyzon expects to incorporate in its next generation Class-8 heavy trucks an all-in-one electric powertrain that can be maintained easily and at a low cost, while providing best-in-class performance with an estimated electrical fuel economy of up to 19.7 mpge at full load over the CARB HHDDT drive cycle.

Hyzon expects the driving performance of its Class-8 heavy trucks to outpace competing EVs, with a peak power of 950kW, ability to climb 20+% grades, a 0-60 acceleration rate of less than 20 seconds with a fully loaded trailer, and speeds up to 75 mph governed electronically. Hyzon expects to achieve this by using specialized motors in each tandem, which will combine to produce the impressive efficiency levels. Additionally, Hyzon’s eAxle may create a significant weight reduction, crucial to maintaining payload levels for both battery vehicles and hydrogen vehicles. The technology is currently pending patent.

Hyzon expects to manufacture eAxles for its hydrogen fuel cell powered heavy- and medium-trucks in its US facilities, with initial sample models ready for deployment next year.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors