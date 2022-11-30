Hyzon Motors Australia & New Zealand receives ISO certification

Hyzon Motors ANZ has become the first Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicle supplier to achieve the ISO certification for integrated management, including ISO 45001 Safety, 14001 Environmental, 9001 Quality

Hyzon Motors ANZ has become the first Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicle supplier to achieve the ISO certification for integrated management, including ISO 45001 Safety, 14001 Environmental, 9001 Quality.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental, international organisation that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems.

ISO certification certifies that a management system, manufacturing process, service, or documentation procedure has all the requirements for standardization and quality assurance.

Hyzon Motors ANZ Managing Director, John Edgley, welcomed the company’s ISO certification after months of hard work by the team in preparing documentation and internal processes to ensure compliance with the audit.

“Hyzon Motors ANZ had a goal to be one of the first companies within Australia to integrate hydrogen fuel cell drive chains into heavy vehicles, and to achieve the ISO certification for integrated management,” Mr Edgley said. “We have achieved that goal, as we focus on upscaling our local vehicle production and presence here in Australia and New Zealand.

“Hyzon Motors ANZ has tapped into the rich resources of highly skilled local Australian engineering and technical knowledge to building a team, process, and product for Hyzon’s global and domestic market.”

Hyzon earlier in 2022, announced the development of Australia’s first purpose-built assembly plant in Melbourne’s South-East, to locally manufacture hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors