Hyzon Motors announces senior leadership changes Jiajia Wu appointed interim Chief Financial Officer and Pat Griffin to serve as President of North America

Hyzon Motors Inc., a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, today announced the promotion of two key strategic members on Hyzon’s senior leadership team to help the company execute its strategy of developing and manufacturing hydrogen-powered fuel cell systems, and the deployment of fuel cell electric vehicles.

Jiajia Wu has been named interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As interim CFO, Wu is responsible for overseeing all financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, and reporting. With nearly 20 years of experience, Wu is a seasoned financial executive with a proven track record leading rapidly growing teams to drive the execution of new, company-wide strategies.

Before joining Hyzon in 2021 as Chief Accounting Officer, Wu served as the Global Director of Cost & Technical Accounting and Reporting at UL Solutions, a global safety science company providing testing, inspection and certification, training, advisory and risk management services, decision-making tools and intelligence in more than 100 countries. Prior to that role, Wu held various positions at EY, a global firm providing assurance, consulting, strategy and transactions, and tax services.

Pat Griffin, formerly President of Vehicle Operations, has been named President of North America and will oversee and manage Hyzon’s North America business regions, including full commercial, operational, and financial responsibilities. He will continue leading Hyzon’s global engineering, procurement, and operation efforts, and overseeing fuel cell production, U.S.-based vehicle development and production, and U.S. operations.

Griffin has extensive experience working to develop heavy-duty and electric commercial vehicles, as well as driving overall company growth. He has also previously held leadership roles at multiple transport companies, including as CEO at Crane Carrier Company, a leading original equipment manufacturer of vocational trucks and specialty vehicles, and as President of Light Duty Truck & EV Solutions at Fontaine Modification, a key partner for Hyzon as the company moves towards commercialization.

“I have full confidence in Jiajia and Pat as they step into these roles,” said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parker Meeks. “Jiajia has been instrumental in driving the critical assessment of our financial operations and development of accounting standards and procedures. Pat brings deep engineering expertise, market knowledge, and strong operational leadership, all of which will help accelerate the commercialization of fuel cell electric vehicles in the North America market.”

Hyzon has launched a search for permanent CFO with a leading executive recruitment firm, as previously disclosed.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors