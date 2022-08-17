Hyzon Motors announces leadership transition

Parker Meeks Appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer; Replacing Craig Knight

Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon” or “the Company”), a leading global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Parker Meeks, most recently Hyzon’s Chief Strategy Officer, as President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, replacing Craig Knight who is also departing from his role as a director of the Company. Mr. Meeks will assume full responsibility for day-to-day management of all business lines and functions reporting to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). The Board plans to initiate a search to identify potential external and internal candidates to serve as the Company’s next CEO.

“Parker Meeks has the depth and breadth of experience in the energy, infrastructure, and transportation sectors to provide the leadership and operational expertise Hyzon needs at this critical juncture in the global energy transition. The Board is confident Mr. Meeks brings the right skillset that we need at this time,” commented Elaine Wong, Hyzon’s Lead Independent Director.

“I am honored that the Board has entrusted me to lead Hyzon,” said Parker Meeks. “My priority is to ensure the Company’s manufacturing capacity is in place with the ability to scale production efficiently. I believe our core fuel cell technology is a distinct competitive advantage, that will allow us to innovate and introduce high-performance vehicles that support the transition to clean energy.”

Additionally, George Gu has transitioned from his executive role with the Company to the non-executive Chairman of the Board. In his role as non-executive Chairman, Mr. Gu will remain available to provide strategic counsel to Mr. Meeks specifically related to R&D initiatives.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors