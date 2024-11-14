Hyzon announces successful trial of North America’s first fuel cell powered refuse truck

Hyzon announced the completion of a successful trial of its refuse collection Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Hyzon, a US-based, high-performance, hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer and technology developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonise the most demanding industries, today announced the completion of a successful trial of its refuse collection Fuel Cell Electric Truck (FCET) — developed in partnership with New Way Trucks — with Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR), a leader in sustainable waste and recycling management.

The trial, which tested the hydrogen-powered vehicle on routes in parts of California including Concord, Pittsburg, Oakley, Rio Vista, and parts of unincorporated Contra Costa, marks a significant milestone in the adoption of zero-emission technology for heavy-duty applications in the waste and recycling sector.

The trial further demonstrated hydrogen’s effectiveness as a sustainable, zero-emission alternative to diesel fuel, aligning with California’s Advanced Clean Fleet requirements and furthering Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery’s commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation. Additionally, this represented Hyzon’s tenth trial since July 2024 across both of its Class 8 and refuse collection FCETs, all of which have been successful in meeting or exceeding the expectations set forth by the potential customer.

“We are proud to partner with Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery in pioneering the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology for heavy-duty waste management,” said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parker Meeks. “This successful trial showcases the potential for hydrogen to drive meaningful decarbonisation, without sacrificing performance, in challenging sectors like waste and recycling. We are excited to be driving forward hydrogen-powered solutions in collaboration with our customers that deliver both environmental and operational benefits,” added Meeks.

Hyzon’s refuse collection FCET is built in partnership between Hyzon and New Way Trucks, a privately held, industry-leading refuse truck body manufacturer. The vehicle is North America’s first refuse collection FCET. New Way’s expertise and leadership in refuse collection and Hyzon’s focus on providing zero-emission power to decarbonise the most demanding industries combine to make decarbonised refuse collection a reality for the North American waste and recycling industry.

“We are relentless about innovation to transform the way we manage waste and recycling to maximise our environmental and financial performance,” said Kish Rajan, CEO of Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery. “This pilot program is yet another example of what sets MDRR apart.”

“Working with Mt. Diablo on this trial showcases what happens when industry and technology experts partner to bring innovative, more sustainable solutions to the industry and propel it forward,” said Don Ross, Chief Sales Officer for New Way. “We are in a unique position to provide alternative power solutions to waste haulers looking to meet zero emissions goals and decarbonisation initiatives. And we look forward to continuing our partnership with Hyzon to field more hydrogen fuel cell refuse collection trucks that will set a new standard for our industry.”

Hyzon’s high-performance, hydrogen fuel cell systems demonstrated consistent power over an expected range of at least 125 miles, including at least 1,300 cart lifts along with trips to the transfer station, at up to 300% increased fuel efficiency over traditional diesel trucks. Hyzon’s trial program has shown range that in some route structures projects to over 1,500 cart lifts on a single fill of hydrogen.

Alongside trials of its industry-leading refuse collection FCETs, Hyzon is advancing its Class 8 200kW FCET trial program. The Company remains on track to complete customer trials with over 30 major fleets across both platforms between July 2024 and February 2025.

SOURCE: Hyzon