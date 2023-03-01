Hyzon announces collaboration with Hyliion

Hyzon Motors has announced a collaboration with Hyliion, a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions, to jointly develop a heavy-duty fuel cell vehicle

Hyzon Motors has announced a collaboration with Hyliion, a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions, to jointly develop a heavy-duty fuel cell vehicle. Hyzon and Hyliion share the goal of reducing carbon emissions in heavy-duty mobility, and this collaboration aims to accelerate that transition.

The companies will combine Hyzon’s fuel cell technology and Hyliion’s electric powertrain solution in a prototype vehicle, built on a Class 8 Sleeper chassis. This prototype will be a meaningful step in the transition of long-haul heavy-duty trucking to zero-emissions. Under the Technology Development Agreement, completion of the prototype vehicle is expected by early Q4, 2023.

Collaboration between Hyzon and Hyliion leverages the competitive advantages of each company to speed the development of a fuel cell Class 8 semi-truck, while eliminating duplicative costs and improving vehicle performance and reliability.

SOURCE: Hyzon