Hyvia @ Hyvolution 2024: A new partnership with the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and HYmpulsion & a new architecture for the Renault Master Van H2-TECH

Since its creation in June 2021, Hyvia will be taking part for the 4th time in the Hyvolution Exhibition, a major international meeting place for players in the hydrogen industry, from 30 January to 1 February 2024, in Paris, Porte de Versailles. Hyvia is heavily involved in the H2 sector and is the only French vehicle manufacturer in the “Important Projects of Common European Interest – Hy2Tech” (IPCEI). It is continuing to roll out its complete and unique ecosystem, dedicated to hydrogen mobility and its commitment to the energy transition.

Hyvia announces a new partnership with the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and HYmpulsion. Hyvia, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and HYmpulsion have decided to join forces to initiate, encourage and accelerate the deployment of hydrogen mobility in the Region. As a hydrogen pioneer, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region has set up substantial subsidies to support the acquisition of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles, particularly those offered by Hyvia. For its part, HYmpulsion is deploying a dense network of more than 15 hydrogen filling stations in the Region and is supporting Hyvia in providing close support for its business customers. The first fleets are currently being deployed, with around fifty vehicles due to be delivered in the Region by 2024.

Hyvia presents the new architecture of the Renault Master Van H2-TECH. On the Hyvia booth (4J32), discover the new architecture of its hydrogen van, converted into a workshop vehicle by bodybuilder Kollé. First deliveries expected from the 2nd quarter of 2024. This extended offer is still based on Hyvia’s ecosystem, which includes recharging solutions, with its partners Atawey and Hysetco, financing, with Hyvia Financial Services, and maintenance, with an H2 after-sales service that is now being rolled out in Germany and Spain, after France and the Netherlands. The performance of Renault Master Van H2-TECH has been confirmed by the positive feedback from our pilot tests and those of our first customers in France and the Netherlands. Numerous players are gradually joining the Hyvia hydrogen mobility offer.



2024 has just begun. This is a crucial year for Hyvia, as it will enable us to move gradually from a pioneering offer to a mass production offer, at the highest level on the market, in a hydrogen sector that is still emerging. Our new partnership with the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and HYmpulsion illustrates this ramp-up in the deployment of our H2 ecosystem. Working with the entire hydrogen industry, we are fully committed to the success of our business plan, which will help to decarbonise commercial vehicle mobility.” Nicolas Champetier, Hyvia CEO

“As a hydrogen pioneer, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region has made mobility the cornerstone of its regional H2 strategy. Based on its Zero Emission Valley project and its call for expressions of interest offering aid for the purchase of vehicles, the Region is aiming to deploy 450 H2 vehicles, with the support of manufacturers and Hyvia in particular.” Thierry Kovacs, Vice-President for the Environment and Positive Ecology, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region

“HYmpulsion and its shareholders have succeeded in creating a collective dynamic with all the local ecosystems. Over and above the national challenges of energy supply security, hydrogen meets a triple challenge for our regions: decarbonising light and heavy mobility, improving air quality in our valleys, and creating local jobs. It’s because the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region has a powerful hydrogen industry that it has been possible to meet all the technological challenges, enabling us to reach the stage where hydrogen can be marketed today”. Thierry Raevel, Chairman of HYmpulsion

SOURCE: Renault Group