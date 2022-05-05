HYVIA exhibits Renault Master Van H2-TECH at World Hydrogen 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands

HYVIA, the joint venture between Renault Group and Plug Power dedicated to hydrogen mobility, will participate for the first time in the World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition 2022 in Rotterdam, the international event of hydrogen pioneers, from May 9 to 11 (booth A20)

“The HYVIA team will move to Rotterdam to take part in this major international event, the World Hydrogen Summit, with the ambition of reinforcing its links with the local actors of the Dutch hydrogen sector. The Netherlands is a pioneer country for hydrogen initiatives in Europe and is one of the strategic markets for HYVIA’s development in Europe.” David Holderbach, CEO HYVIA

HYVIA: a hydrogen ecosystem

HYVIA, a contraction of HY for “hydrogen” and the Latin word VIA for “road”, offers a complete and unique ecosystem of turnkey solutions: three hydrogen vehicles, H2 refueling stations, decarbonized hydrogen production, maintenance, and fleet management solutions. Advantages of the HYVIA portfolio of hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles: zero CO2 emissions*, an increased range of up to 500 km and a fast-fueling time of 5 minutes. It is composed of a van version with a loading volume of 12 m³ (Master Van H2-TECH), a minibus that can carry up to 15 passengers (Master City Bus H2-TECH) and a chassis cab version with a large volume of 20 m³ (Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH).

Renault Master Van H2-TECH on the road from mid-2022

This big van adapted to the transport of goods and packages, with a loading volume of 12 m3 meets the needs of companies, large businesses, fleets, and local collectivities. Master Van H2-TECH is equipped with a 30 kW fuel cell, a 33 kWh battery and tanks containing 6 kg of hydrogen (4 tanks of 1.5 kg).

The first Master Van H2-TECH are expected to be on the road from mid-2022.

* When driving, neither CO2 nor other regulated air pollutants, in accordance with the WLTP certification.

SOURCE: Renault