Hyundai’s visionary presence at 2018 Geneva Motor Show

At the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, Hyundai will celebrate the world premiere of the All-New Kona Electric, the first fully-electric subcompact SUV on the European market. The fourth generation of Hyundai’s successful D-SUV Santa Fe is also shown to the public for the first time. Another highlight of the show will be the world premiere of the Vision Concept, a concept car that will show the future of Hyundai’s car design and how the company interprets future mobility technology. The three world premieres will be accompanied by a European debut: Hyundai’s next-generation fuel cell vehicle NEXO.

“The line-up at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show underlines Hyundai’s pioneering spirit in future mobility and showcases the fact that Hyundai is leading the industry’s transformation. With the All-New Kona Electric and the All-New NEXO we show that zero-emission mobility is ready for the mass market,” says Thomas A. Schmid, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe. “And our new concept car shows what future models will look like, again emphasising the future driven spirit and unconventional thinking of our brand.”

New concept embodies Hyundai’s newest design theme

Hyundai will celebrate the world premiere of a new concept at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, presenting its future design language. All future Hyundai models will be based on a new theme, which will harmonise the key design elements proportions, architecture, styling and technology. The principle is to integrate the brand’s sporty and distinctive design heritage to create progressive-looking cars that defy the design boundaries between form and function. The concept is captured in a distinctive new look and feel for the brand.

Strong eco-car and SUV line-up ahead of its time

The All-New Kona Electric is the first fully-electric subcompact SUV on the European market, combining the hottest trends in the automotive industry: SUV style and eco-mobility. It’s Hyundai’s car of no compromise. The All-New NEXO is the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV making available a wide range of autonomous driving capabilities and smart driving assistance systems. The fourth-generation Santa Fe will complete Hyunda’s strong SUV line-up at the Geneva Motor Show with its expressive design and best-in-class safety features. The Calm Tech SUV is designed to take care of customer’s well-being and offers advanced driver assistant features.

In addition to the new models, visitors of the show can also take a look at advanced future technologies. Hyundai presents the latest connected car technology development with the new IoT cockpit. The cockpit employs multiple cutting-edge technologies: from voice recognition, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology and even to driver stress detection.

Celebrate passion for soccer with the Go! Special Editions

With GO! as their motto, Hyundai i10, i20, i30 and Tucson Special Edition models will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show. Each model of the new GO! Special Edition will be presented in the exclusive Champions Blue exterior colour to go with the FIFA soccer championship this summer. Hyundai is again supporting the World Cup in Russia as official partner. The GO! Special Edition models provide for a great customer benefit and offer unique design features for an individual touch.

The Hyundai press conference will take place on Tuesday, March 06 at 10:15 CET at the Hyundai stand in Hall 1, Stand 40.

Live broadcast of Hyundai’s press conference

The Hyundai press conference will be held in Hall 1, Stand 40 at 10:15 CET on Tuesday, March 06, 2018. A live stream of the press conference will be available at www.hyundai.news/2018gims, allowing interested people around the world to find out more about Hyundai’s latest vehicles.

