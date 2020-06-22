Hyundai’s Venue named to Wards 10 Best Interiors list

Venue has been named to the Wards 10 Best Interiors list for its creative and expressive interior design. The Venue provides an interior personality with purposeful design selections including standout denim-inspired leatherette and fabric seats featuring an all-blue interior option. The Venue was selected from a field of 32 vehicle nominees with new or significantly redesigned interiors. Vehicles were evaluated by eight Wards editors in Southfield, MI, and scored on aesthetics, comfort, fit-and-finish, material quality and ergonomics. While affordability is a consideration, there is no price cap for entries. Venue is built in Ulsan, Korea and is on sale at Hyundai dealerships across the country.

“For Venue, we wanted to create an interior with a distinct personality by color matching and details not typically seen in this segment,” said Simon Loasby, head of Hyundai Styling Group, Hyundai Design Center, Hyundai Motor Group. “The Wards 10 Best Interiors recognition confirms our playful use of colors and materials and has made Venue a standout among tough competition.”

“The Hyundai Venue checks all our boxes for what makes a great interior: premium materials, excellent fit-and-finish and comfort, first-rate ergonomics and a user-friendly infotainment system,” said Tom Murphy, WardsAuto managing editor. “But it’s the sense of youthful style and an overwhelmingly positive first impression that wins us over in the Venue, particularly the rich blue Denim edition we tested. With a sticker price of $23,305, I truly thought it was a misprint or that I might be looking at the wrong sticker. No, the Venue Denim is just a great deal.”

Galleries and profiles on the winners are posting to WardsAuto.com through June 24. The awards ceremony will be in conjunction with the upcoming virtual WardsAuto Interior Conference and TU Automotive Detroit and ADAS/Autonomous industry summit on August 18-20.

SOURCE: Hyundai