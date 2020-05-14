Hyundai’s U.S. actions in response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The safety, health and well-being of Hyundai employees, customers, business partners and the communities where we do business are of the utmost importance during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Hyundai has established a COVID-19 response team at all affiliated companies to monitor the situation, minimize the risks and prepare for all potential scenarios.

The following is an update on the COVID-19 impact at Hyundai’s U.S. operations and the proactive and preventive measures each operation has taken. This information will be updated in real time.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW) donated $4.3 million to 22 hospitals throughout the U.S. to support COVID-19 Drive-Thru

Testing Centers and 65,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests developed by Seegene, a South Korea-based global leader in diagnostics

These grants are designed to combat the coronavirus by providing increased access to testing throughout the nation

Hyundai is the only automaker providing these critical testing capabilities to hospitals, especially in hard-hit cities like New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit

Testing centers supported by Hyundai have completed more than 200,000 tests

Released a national TV ad, “Safe Families,” on the donations

For more information visit hyundaihopeonwheels.org

Reinstated the Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection program

Hyundai will make up to six months of payments for new owners who lose their jobs due to COVID-19 and have purchased or leased their vehicle between March 14 to May 17, 2020, through Hyundai Motor Finance

For select new purchases through June 1 financed by Hyundai Motor Finance for well-qualified buyers, Hyundai is offering 0% APR financing and deferring payments for 90 days at the customer’s request

Released a TV spot, “Unpredictable,” on the Assurance Job Loss Protection program and “Safer at Home” covering online car buying

Worldwide extension to June 30, 2020, of warranties expiring between March and June 2020

U.S. Hyundai owners with a 5-year/60,000-mile new-vehicle limited warranty or a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty that is expiring between March and June 2020 will have the warranty coverage extended to June 30, 2020

Hyundai’s First Responders Program now includes healthcare professionals and hospital employees (as defined by the U.S. Labor Bureau of Statistics), making them eligible to receive $500 off all-new Hyundai vehicles

Offering a complimentary three-month extension of Hyundai’s Blue Link® Connected Care service, which includes SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Automatic Collision Notification, for customers with accounts expiring March 20 through the end of May

Hyundai’s racing partner, Bryan Herta Autosport, is assembling 3,000 face shields per week that are being delivered to the Indiana National Guard for First Responders

All employees are working from home

In compliance with California Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Safer at Home” order, the Hyundai National Headquarters building in Fountain Valley, CA is closed

Suspended all travel

Providing all full-time employees up to 10 extra days of paid time off for those directly impacted by COVID-19

Offering short-term vehicle leases for employees with college students who can benefit from temporary transportation while they are home during school closures

Distributed the CDC recommendations on preventative measures to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, including coronavirus, to all employees

Suspended training sessions at all Hyundai Training Centers

Expanded cleaning of Hyundai press fleet vehicles and no-contact vehicle deliveries and pick ups

The National Salute to America’s Heroes (NSAH), presented by Hyundai, one of the country’s largest military air and sea shows held each Memorial Day weekend in Miami, was cancelled this year

The NSAH is looking for nominations for four heroes who will be awarded new Hyundai Sonatas on Memorial Day as recognition for their outstanding service

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA)

Resumed production on Monday, May 4

Implemented extensive protocols to provide safe, secure and sanitized workspaces for all team members

These proactive measures include pre-screening for temperature; physical distancing guidelines in workstations and break areas; staggered shifts; expanding existing cleaning protocols and health and safety communication materials

HMMA initially suspended production on March 18, 2020

Suspended public tours

As part of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels® test donation, HMMA is providing 10,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests developed by Seegene to Montgomery and surrounding counties

Donated 450 boxed lunches to nurses, emergency room teams, and intensive care unit teams at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Baptist Hospital in Montgomery (South/East), and Baptist Hospital in Prattville on April 9, April 14, and April 16

Hyundai U.S. Dealerships

All Hyundai dealers offer digital retailing and most will deliver new vehicles to customers’ homes

Launched Click to Buy to allow customers to purchase a new Hyundai without leaving the comfort of their home

Contact local dealers to get the latest information on their operations and business hours

Almost all of Hyundai dealers will pick up and drop off the customers’ vehicles for service and repair

Implemented thorough cleaning and disinfection practices for all facilities and vehicles going to customers

Electronic signature authorization for repair approvals and increased digital communication between the dealer and customer

Hyundai Motor America provided all dealerships the CDC’s recommendations and other resources for preventative measures businesses should take to keep their employees and customers safe

Provided dealerships with a variety of financial assistance

Deferred floorplan interest, increased incentives and provided other accommodations for dealers who finance their floorplan with Hyundai Motor Finance

Many dealerships providing support in their local communities, including assistance for healthcare workers serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 response and offering hospitals loaner vehicles

Dealerships closely monitoring the situation in their local market and acting accordingly based on state, county and city ordinances

