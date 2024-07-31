Hyundai’s Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory features Nikon CT scanner technology

Hyundai incorporates Nikon’s X-Ray CT system to handle the most demanding inspection tasks in the manufacturing world

Hyundai and Nikon Metrology, Inc. are pleased to announce the installation of Nikon’s X-Ray computed tomography (CT) system into Hyundai’s Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) in Superior Township, Michigan. This represents a significant investment in the success of Hyundai’s newly opened $51.4 million safety facility.

Hyundai Motor North America utilizes Nikon’s X-Ray CT system in their STIL facility for important analytic processes, including nondestructive inspection of components such as air bag inflators, lock mechanisms, seat switches, struts, impellers, and additive parts. Nikon’s X-Ray CT system offers a large scanning volume, multi-source flexibility, dual-detector functionality, and an extensive range of enhancements which, taken in total, together provides users of the system with truly exceptional inspection capabilities.

“Having the onsite capabilities to view the inner structures and components of materials and mechanisms through the advanced Nikon X-Ray CT system provides Hyundai with detailed datapoints that would otherwise take weeks to evaluate,” said Ben Michajlyszyn, director, Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory, Hyundai Motor North America.

“The multi-tube, multi-detector configuration delivers a highly flexible system capable of producing top-quality results on small, low-density components such as impellers as well as on larger, multi-material assemblies such as airbag inflators,” said Chris Peitsch, global sales manager, Nikon Metrology. “This flexibility to do more on a single system can yield a greater ROI and the ability to adapt to Hyundai’s needs as their business and inspection requirements advance,”

Hyundai utilizes the X-Ray CT system to ensure the quality, safety, and functionality of the components that make their way into Hyundai’s award-winning automobiles. Measurement is fast, efficient, and accurate, and the nondestructive nature of the inspection is critical. Using destructive techniques on charged devices such as airbag inflators would represent potential hazards for inspectors on site at the STIL, whose mission is to increase safety for Hyundai customers and employees alike. Nikon’s X-Ray CT systems are an important part of that effort, and it is representative of the valued, ongoing partnership between Hyundai and Nikon.

SOURCE: Hyundai