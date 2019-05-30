Hyundai’s Hyundai Motor manufacturing Czech plant in Nosovice celebrates its 3 millionth production

Hyundai Motor is celebrating the 3 million cars produced at its Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC) plant in Nosovice, Czech Republic. In May, HMMC produced the car with a serial number 3,000,000. The landmark car was an i30 N, Hyundai’s popular high-performance model, and was ordered by a customer from Germany.

The plant’s success would not have been possible without its employees, and in honour of this achievement, HMMC hosted a special ceremony on 30th May. Hyundai invited a number of special guests, including the governor of the region, mayors of the surrounding towns and municipalities, dealers, suppliers and the media to share in the company’s huge achievement.

In addition to the i30 N, other Hyundai models produced at HMMC include the i30 range. The New Tucson, which features a pioneering 48-volt mild hybrid engine, is also produced at the plant. This underlines HMMC’s importance to the company as it adapts its product strategy to reflect future mobility.

Dong Woo Choi, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe HQ, said: “This is a significant achievement for HMMC and further demonstrates how Hyundai’s commitment to the European market has been very successful. In coming years, we will continue to offer the highest quality cars with the best technology to all customers.”

“Reaching the 3 millionth production is a fantastic milestone for HMMC, Europe’s most modern production plant,” says Dong Hwan Yang, HMMC President. “I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all of our employees, who produce 1,500 Hyundai cars each day. I look forward to celebrating this important milestone with them and many special guests.”

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC) was established in 2008 and employs 3,300 people. HMMC is Europe’s most modern production plant, with 500 high-tech robots producing 1,500 Hyundai cars each day. Its advanced technologies and waste-management systems ensure exceptionally high levels of quality, while keeping the impact on the environment to a minimum.

Mass production was started at HMMC 3rd November 2008 in a one-shift operation. The second shift was launched in September 2009 and the third in September 2011 when the full then-planned capacity of 300,000 cars a year was reached.

Since 2011, more than 1.508.000 C-segment SUVs have been produced at HMMC. In 2018, the production exceeded 340,000 cars which were exported to 69 countries around the world. As HMMC is the only Hyundai manufacturing plant within the European Union, the majority of its production is shipped to European countries, however significant volumes will also be exported to countries such as Mexico, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. The five largest customers – Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, Spain and Italy – received 49 per cent of the total produced cars.

Among the 3,000,000 models distributed by HMMC, 905,500 Tucson models have been produced, accounting for 30 per cent of the total. Meanwhile, a combined 1,077,700 models of three generations of the i30 have been made at the plant, which amounts to a 36 per cent share.

Hyundai also has a production plant in Izmit, Turkey. Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi (HAOS) started production back in September 1997 and is the company’s longest-running plant outside of Korea. With almost 2,500 employees, it produces i10 and i20 compact hatchbacks mainly for European markets. The plant has an annual capacity of 245,000 units and has four main production lines, consisting of press, body, paint and assembly.

SOURCE: Hyundai