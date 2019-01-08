Hyundai’s ‘Design Your Own World’ CES 2019 exhibition showcases latest future mobility advancements

Hyundai Motor Company today presented its future mobility roadmap at CES 2019, highlighting its strategy to materialize freedom in mobility for customers. Hyundai’s vision is based on three key areas: developments in 「Open Innovation」, the company’s electric vehicle (EV) strategy, and its strategy to gain global leadership in connected mobility. The vision aims to provide a curated future lifestyle to customers in a society where all aspects of life are connected to mobility for a true Car-to-Life experience.

‘Style Set Free’, Hyundai’s new personalized vehicle design concept, is based on future developments of autonomous driving and allows users to fully customize and upgrade their driving environment to suit their lifestyle.

Hyundai will leverage data generated from smart vehicles to launch an open ecosystem that enables a host of ICT subsystems to create a structural flow of public data transmission between vehicles and the environment in which vehicles operate. This will facilitate the widespread adoption of connected cars, further cementing Hyundai’s role as a leader in the future mobility field.

The Hyundai CRADLE, a hub for corporate venturing and innovation business, takes on the responsibility for securing Hyundai’s vision of a cleaner and more integrated answer to transportation. To expedite these ambitions, Hyundai has made investments in more than 30 promising companies such as WayRay and Perceptive Automata over the past year.

As part of its 「Open Innovation」 plan, Hyundai today unveiled the design concept and prototype of the Hyundai ‘Elevate’ Walking Car. This innovative concept will redefine the common perception of vehicular mobility with its ability to traverse previously inaccessible terrain using its four, highly dexterous moveable legs. Hyundai also presented its future roadmap for expanding its competitiveness in AI technology through the establishment of dedicated research centers and partnerships with companies worldwide.

“With our technological advancements, Hyundai will be a dedicated automaker of a future mobility lifestyle that is customizable for each individual customer,” said Albert Biermann, President and Head of Research & Development Division of Hyundai Motor Group. “The concept ‘Design Your Own World’ is Hyundai’s answer to how we should empower customers to curate their desired vehicle environment.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Hyundai