Hyundai zero-emissions fuel cell mileage circumnavigates globe more than 400 times for National Hydrogen Day

Celebrating National Hydrogen Day 2020, Hyundai’s U.S. fuel cell SUVs, the NEXO fuel cell SUV and the Tucson fuel cell SUV, have together accumulated more than 10.9 million miles, all emitting only clean water vapor. This cumulative distance is the equivalent of circumnavigating the Earth more than 437 times at the equator, measuring approximately 24,901 miles at its widest circumference.

“Celebrating National Hydrogen Day 2020, we’re incredibly proud of our hydrogen vehicle impact in reducing harmful greenhouse emissions on our planet. As the hydrogen refueling infrastructure continues to grow, we applaud the exponential emissions reduction it will bring, resulting in a cleaner atmosphere for everyone,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

NEXO is the technological flagship of Hyundai’s growing eco-vehicle portfolio and marks Hyundai’s continued momentum with the industry’s most diverse SUV eco powertrain lineup. The NEXO Blue model has an estimated range of 380 miles, one of the greatest of any zero-emissions vehicle, and refueling can be achieved in as little as five minutes, rivaling comparable internal-combustion SUVs in terms of both range and refueling speed. NEXO dealers include Keyes Hyundai in Van Nuys, Tustin Hyundai, Capitol Hyundai in San Jose and Roseville Hyundai near Sacramento.

SOURCE: Hyundai