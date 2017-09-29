Hyundai Workshop Automation scoops manufacturer innovation accolade at the Workshop Power Awards

Celebrating the most innovative solutions in the aftersales arena, Hyundai Motor UK’s innovative ‘Workshop Automation’ System has scooped the top accolade in the Manufacturer Innovation category of the 2017 Workshop Power Awards.

Hyundai Workshop Automation is a fully embedded and digital, modular system that combines the key workshop processes into one simple, intuitive solution, using the latest technologies.

Starting with one of the industry’s quickest online booking systems, with full integration to menu pricing for more than 15,000 maintenance and repair operations, Hyundai Workshop Automation facilitates a seamless customer journey, enhanced transparency, workshop loading and improved customer communication.

With number plate recognition alerting the service team to a customer’s arrival, the detail of their previous visit enables a more personalised welcome.

The tablet-based interactive check-in aids the identification of fully costed scheduled and additionally authorised work, with added transparency for customers through progress tracking either in the dealership or through their smartphone

The integration of an automated, paperless quality check with full traceability helps to reduce repeat repairs, identify training needs and enhance Fix Right First Time.

An instant customer feedback and ongoing post visit communications means that the system continues to work for the dealer even after the customer has left.

Rebecca Chaplin, editor of Workshop Magazine, said: ‘Hyundai’s ‘‘Workshop Automation’’ System has been winning lots of praise for its simplicity.

‘We know from talking to our readers who use it, that the time it saves them is invaluable, and means that they can focus on fixing vehicles. While this category was hotly contested, it was clear that the innovative nature of this system was far superior to anything else in contention.’

Nick Tunnell, Aftersales Director at Hyundai Motor UK said, “Hyundai Motor prides itself on its continuous evolution and innovative spirit, so we are delighted to be recognised for our efforts in creating such a unique solution. We believe that our system is class leading but most importantly is having a positive impact for both our dealer network and customers.”

The recipients of the Workshop Power Awards are decided purely by the readers of Workshop Magazine, with voting taking place in 18 categories during the months leading up to the awards ceremony held each year at the top of the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.

