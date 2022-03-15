Hyundai Venue receives Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own award for third consecutive year

Hyundai’s subcompact SUV Venue, has received a 5-Year Cost to Own recognition from Kelley Blue Book for a third consecutive year

Hyundai’s subcompact SUV Venue, has received a 5-Year Cost to Own recognition from Kelley Blue Book for a third consecutive year. Kelley Blue Book evaluates models with the lowest projected ownership costs, including depreciation, expected fuel costs, maintenance and repair costs, finance and insurance fees, and state fees. The 5-Year Cost to Own awards recognize new vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs over the initial five-year ownership period.

“For those consumers seeking a subcompact SUV with an array of standard safety and infotainment features, the Hyundai Venue can meet their technology needs and long-term budget,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “Venue has received the Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own award designation every year since going on sale in 2020, reconfirming its commitment to delivering on customer satisfaction.”

Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own information is developed using Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values to calculate depreciation costs. Kelley Blue Book calculates total ownership costs for new vehicles by applying a sophisticated valuation methodology along with critical financial data from third-party providers. For more information from Kelley Blue Book about the 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/lowest-5-year-cost-to-own-cars-trucks-suvs/.

