Hyundai unveils thrilling ELANTRA N for North America in virtual debut

Fountain Valley, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 – Hyundai today unveiled its thrilling all-new 2022 ELANTRA N for the North American market in a virtual debut. With the introduction of ELANTRA N, Hyundai has rounded-out its N brand line-up of ‘Everyday Sports Cars.’ ELANTRA N is a high-performance variant of the new Elantra. It adds strong, dynamic driving capabilities and aggressive design elements to the standard model. Hyundai’s N brand details more than 40 specialized N elements applied to the ELANTRA N everyday sports car, tuned precisely to enhance driving performance.

First High-performance N Sedan: From Street to Circuit

ELANTRA N is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected flat-power engine with a 52-mm turbine wheel and a 12.5-mm2 turbine passage with an area increased by 2.5 mm2. These enhancements, along with the optimization of the shape and material of the cylinder block, improve both performance and durability. As a result, the flat-power technology generates maximum output from 5,500 rpm for brisk acceleration.

The ELANTRA N flat-power engine is available with an N eight-speed wet, dual-clutch transmission (N DCT), delivering maximum output of 276 horsepower from 5,500-6,000 rpm and torque of 289 lb.-ft. from 2,100 to 4,700 rpm. With N Grin Shift (NGS), the boost pressure temporarily increases, briefly increasing output to 286 horsepower. The ELANTRA N is also available with a standard, close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox.

ELANTRA N’s handling performance is further enhanced by the N Corner Carving Differential (e-LSD), Variable Exhaust Valve System and Launch Control—all of which are specialized, high-performance standard features. For DCT models, N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) are standard features that maximize driving engagement.

To further enhance handling character, ELANTRA N provides robust braking performance. The 14.2-inch brake rotors are equipped with high-friction pads to ensure best-in-class braking performance. Furthermore, an additional cooling aperture in the half-cut brake dust covers, combined with braking air guides, provides improved cooling efficiency. Consistent braking force can be maintained even in harsh driving conditions. The ELANTRA N for the U.S. market retains a mechanical-type parking brake.

ELANTRA N now offers features implemented for the first time in an N model. For the first time ever in a Hyundai, ELANTRA N applies an integrated drive axle (IDA), inspired by technology in WRC rally cars. By integrating drive shaft, wheel hub and bearing, a weight reduction of 3.81 lbs. enables a lighter and stronger driveline. This also benefits performance during extreme lateral g-forces.

By integrating the intake duct and air cleaning element in the intake compartment, ELANTRA N’s throttle response is sharpened by reduced pumping losses, while the intake system weight is reduced. The shape of the powertrain mount has been optimized to improve integration of movement between the powertrain and the body while driving, increasing handling responsiveness.

Hyundai has applied, for the first time, a dual-compound insulator to the front suspension. This, together with the dual-compound trailing-arm bushing achieves optimal performance in ride and handling as well as noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), separating front/rear and left/right dynamic forces. ELANTRA N applies four-point strut rings and a rear stiff bar to strengthen body rigidity. Torque-feedback rack-mounted power steering (R-MDPS) provides a consistent steering feel even when the external environment changes, such as temperature. These high-performance technologies developed through N have been applied to general mass-produced vehicles and are expected to lead to overall performance of the product lineup in the future.

ELANTRA N adds a special feature for aural driving engagement. N Sound Equalizer (NSE) is a virtual engine sound that not only simulates sounds from Hyundai Motorsports, such as TCR race cars, but also has an equalizer function that allows adjustment of details for each range (whine, throat, bass) to personal preference. This allows the driver to hear a dynamic engine sound as their mood dictates. In addition, the variable exhaust valve system, which delivers the exhaust overrun ‘pop’ and ‘crackle’ elements, now uses linear control to reduce booming during idling, while maintaining the distinctive N exhaust note. Finally, ELANTRA N is the first N vehicle to use 245-section width Michelin® Pilot Sport 4S tires on 19-inch alloy wheels for increased traction and dynamic cornering performance.

High-performance N-exclusive Infotainment

The ELANTRA N advanced infotainment system is equipped with an N-exclusive graphic interface so that drivers can feel as if they are sitting in a dynamically moving VR game seat while watching a racing game screen. The system employs colorful design graphics, allowing the driver to intuitively enjoy dynamic performance. Information needed for high-performance circuit driving, such as oil, coolant, torque, and turbo meters are displayed in the single-circle digital N mode cluster for driver convenience. Furthermore, to maximize driving pleasure, drivers can customize various driving conditions, such as engine and steering feel.

Dynamic Driving Harmonizes with Sporty Character

Building on the already sporty styling of the Elantra, ELANTRA N adds components that maximize aerodynamics and aggressive appearance. ELANTRA N’s front fascia takes inspiration from the battle-ready appearance of a driver’s race helmet, and the lip spoiler that runs low across the lower fascia conveys a low-slung stance. The N-exclusive red strip at the base of the front fascia continues along ELANTRA N’s side valance, for a racetrack-ready look. The prominent, N-exclusive wing spoiler with rear diffuser helps control airflow for aerodynamic performance and aggressive styling. Further, an inverted-triangle N-exclusive reflector and dual, single-tipped exhaust, reminiscent of motorsports, neatly finish the rear view.

The N-exclusive interior conveys the application of N-branded elements, including the steering wheel, shifter, seats, door scuff panels and metal pedals. The steering wheel with paddle shifters includes the NGS button (DCT only), raising horsepower to 286 for up to 20 seconds. N button driving modes can be customized and matched in various combinations to suit various drivers. N light sport seats with N illumination are 10mm lower compared to the standard Elantra specification for high-performance drivability. N light sport seats reduce seat back thickness by two inches compared to the base model, further highlighting best-in-class rear seat roominess and practicality.

“Hyundai Motor’s high-performance N brand constantly aims to provide customers with a range of exciting choices for increased driving pleasure,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. “ELANTRA N is the purest expression of our mission to date.”

