Hyundai unveils enhancements for Kona and launches all-new Kona N Line

The new Hyundai Kona has been enhanced with a variety of updates driven by customer demand in Europe.

A design update – including, for the first time, an optional sporty N Line trim – gives it a dynamic new look. An enhanced powertrain line-up provides both sporty and eco-friendly options. Upgraded connectivity and convenience features make for an even more comfortable experience on the road. All this and more make it an even better product for Hyundai Motor’s European customers.

Kona has been a success story for Hyundai in Europe since its introduction in 2017 and has a rapidly-growing market share. Within only three years, the sub-compact SUV became one of Hyundai’s most popular models in Europe. Since its launch, more than 228,000 units have been sold in the region. Winner of the 2018 iF Design Award, the 2018 Red Dot Award, the 2018 IDEA design award, and more, its design has been consistently praised by customers and reviewers alike.

Kona plays a key role in Hyundai’s electrification strategy, combining electrified powertrains with a stylish sub-compact SUV body type. It was the first Hyundai SUV available with a range of electrified powertrains, including a hybrid and a fully-electric version. In March Hyundai has started production of the Kona Electric at its Czech production plant, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC). Now, Hyundai is expanding the electrification of the Kona range with the introduction of 48-volt mild hybrid technology to diesel and petrol engines.

Customers are demanding more SUVs and electrified solutions – Hyundai is responding with a combination of both. As one of our most popular models, Kona has played a key role in Hyundai’s success in Europe in recent years. This is why it is important to us to continually enhance and improve this model – so we can continue delivering the best possible product to our customers. Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product of Hyundai Motor Europe

Kona N Line features a sporty and progressive design

Interestingly, there is a happy vibe that I feel is common with many Kona drivers. Our design inspiration stems from this positive spirit, and this is a dedication to all the adventurers out there who explore life with a smile. SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center

With the latest product enhancement, Kona will be available for the first time as an N Line version, combining fun to drive with an emotional appearance. The Kona N Line stands out through its sporty front and rear end, body colour claddings, and specific diamond-cut wheel design.

The front end of Kona N Line is characterised by the dynamic features of the front bumper, harmoniously connected and unified with the body colour treatment of the wheel arch claddings. Instead of the rugged skid plate of the new Kona, the N Line version features a characteristic N-style aerodynamic lip with low-lying corner fins for a road-hugging appearance. Larger, more technical air intake features are further distinguished by a unique mesh design and surface treatment.

On the side, the body colour claddings and new rocker panel are complemented by the dedicated 18-inch alloy wheel design.

The rear end completes the dynamic and emotional image of Kona N Line. The rear bumper incorporates a large central aerodynamic diffusor in a contrast colour to the body, as well as a one-side double muffler. At the rear corners, the bumper fascia is formed with sharply-creased lines and N-style fins for better air flow detachment.

The interior is now available with a dedicated N Line colour package in one-tone black with cloth, leather or suede seats. In addition, the distinctive red stitching, metal pedals, and N logo on the gear shift and on the seats all contribute to a sportier look and feel.

Sleek and sophisticated design upgrades for the new Kona

Hyundai Kona has become icon in its segment, with a bold, progressive design and adventurous personality. Design updates on front and rear give the new Kona an even more sleek, sophisticated look while keeping its robust signature.

The striking new front end design stands out through its sporty look and eye-catching, protective cladding panels. At the top, the stretched bonnet ends sharply over the centre grille with a wide, distinctive shape giving the Kona a powerful look. Enhanced LED DRLs provide a narrow, piercing look to the road ahead. Lower down, the main bumper fascia connects smoothly to the wheel arch claddings, forming a unique and robust armour in a contrasting material to the main body.

On the lower bumper, the robust skid plate appears to embrace the lower air intake, and visually complements the surfaces surrounding the main grille. Integrated into the bumper corners are vertically-oriented aerodynamic inlets that improve air flow.

The side body retains the muscular and sculpted shape of the previous Kona, but the sporty wedge-shaped silhouette is further accentuated by the visual connection between the shoulder creases and the sharper, cleaner, more harmonious front end.

At the rear, the new taillights feature horizontally-stretched graphics. These reflect the unique identity of the front end light signature. The new rear bumper, which also follows the protective armour concept of the front and sides, is also built with a contrasting material.

In addition, the latest model comes with an updated 17- and 18-inch wheel design, in addition to 16-inch wheels carried over from its predecessor. Kona Hybrid will be available with the same 16- or 18-inch wheels as before.

In its dimensions, the new Kona is 40mm longer than the previous version, giving it a more sleek and dynamic look to balance out its wide, strong visual stance.

The new Kona comes with five new exterior colours, including Surfy Blue, Dive in Jeju, Ignite Flame, Cyber Gray, and Misty Jungle. These are in addition to five existing colours. Every colour can be combined with the Phantom Black two-tone roof. The two-tone roof also comes with matching mirror housings. This contributes to its sporty and sleek appearance, and gives customers more options for personalisation and self-expression.

