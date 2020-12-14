Hyundai UK commits to vehicle price protection amid Brexit uncertainty

Hyundai Motor UK is giving its retailer network and its customers ultimate clarity and peace-of-mind amid the uncertainty of Brexit.

Should the UK leave the EU on 31 December without a trade deal, prices of imported goods are likely to increase, but Hyundai UK has committed to protecting its vehicle prices on all orders taken ahead of 31 December.

The price protection promise applies to both retail and fleet customers, as well as Hyundai Affinity buyers, and is valid on existing model year vehicles. Motability vehicles will see price protection on advance payments for applications made in 2020, with the cars to be delivered in 2021. Demonstrator vehicles are excluded.

Our retailers have been enormously innovative and resilient during 2020, and we are doing what we can to support them. Having successfully navigated two national lockdown periods, the remainder of 2020 is a fruitful opportunity for our retailers and we don’t want the uncertainty of a no-deal Brexit to stand in the way of sales. This price protection promise will support our dealers this month while also reassuring our customers. Ashley Andrew Hyundai Motor UK MD

The Hyundai Price Protection scheme is part of a series of plans to be introduced to help to safeguard the business against all iterations of Brexit, including no-deal.

SOURCE: Hyundai