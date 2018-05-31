Hyundai Tucson named Best Car For Long Distances by real car owners at Auto Trader New Car Awards 2018

The Hyundai Tucson has been announced as the Best Car for Long Distances in the Auto Trader New Car Awards 2018. Voted for by real car owners, they praised the Tucson for its comfortable ride, space and luxury equipment.

Ivan Aistrop, Auto Trader’s Road Test Editor, said: “The Tucson turned out to be the firm favourite with the high-mileage owners in our survey, and that should be no surprise to anyone. The big Hyundai feels comfortable, stable and settled at motorway cruising speeds, and things also stay pretty quiet on a long motorway schlep. The generous luxury equipment also helps keep you comfortable, connected and entertained, and with good space and practicality, the same should go for those in the back.

Hyundai Motor UK President and CEO, Tony Whitehorn, adds: “Tucson has gone from strength to strength since we launched it in 2015 and has become a firm favourite with our customers. With a bold and distinctive design, this compact SUV is also practical and offers a high level of quality and comfort. We are delighted to receive this award as it is a testament to the car’s popularity within this competitive segment.”

The Hyundai Tucson is available from £20,160 (1.6 GDi 132PS Petrol Blue Drive 2WD Manual) up to £34,230 (2.0 CRDi 185PS Diesel 4WD Automatic). For more information, please visit: https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/tucson

This is the second annual New Car Awards from Auto Trader, the UK’s largest digital automotive marketplace.

Unlike other car awards which rely on editorial judging panels, Auto Trader’s New Car Awards were decided by 43,000 real car owners. The 12 winners represent the consumer champions of the new car market, based on the honest opinions of those who have bought, driven and lived with their new vehicles.

Erin Baker, Auto Trader’s Editorial Director, said: “The Auto Trader New Car Awards champion the aspects of driving and car ownership that really matter to drivers and that aren’t always obvious in the buying process – like reliability, safety, running costs and driving experience.

“Our winners have the seal of approval from real owners, which we hope will make finding the right new car much simpler for car buyers. Congratulations to all our well-deserving winners for continuing to push the boundaries of innovation and offering car buyers fantastic choice to suit every budget.”

