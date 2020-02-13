Hyundai ties for the most combined IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS and TOP SAFETY PICK Awards for 2020

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that Hyundai tied for the most combined TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK-rated vehicles in the automotive industry today. Hyundai has nine award-winning vehicles.

The Hyundai Nexo is one of six TOP SAFETY PICK+ winners not sold with anything other than good-rated headlights. A good rating means headlights provide the best balance of visibility and lack of excessive glare for drivers of oncoming vehicles. Eight other Hyundai models won TOP SAFETY PICK awards.

Hyundai’s TOP SAFETY PICK award winning SUVs are:

Hyundai Kona with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Hyundai Tucson with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Hyundai Palisade with specific headlights

Hyundai Santa Fe with specific headlights

Hyundai’s TOP SAFETY PICK winning cars are:

Hyundai Elantra with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Hyundai Elantra GT with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Hyundai Veloster with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Hyundai Sonata with specific headlights

“Our SmartSense safety features and advanced vehicle platforms offer something that our owners and new car shoppers really want,” said Andy Freels, president, Hyundai America Technical Center. “Hyundai and its engineering teams continue to make vehicles even safer by prioritizing cutting-edge safety. With Hyundai SmartSense features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and more, our latest vehicles deliver tools to ensure trust.”

