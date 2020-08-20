Hyundai ties for the most combined IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK awards

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that Hyundai tied for the most combined TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP)-rated vehicles in the automotive industry today. Hyundai has 10 award-winning vehicles. Hyundai also tied for top honors in Feb. 2020.

The Hyundai Venue SUV has been awarded a 2020 TSP rating when equipped with optional LED headlights, which are available on SEL trim with Premium Package and top-of-the-line Denim model. The Venue is Hyundai’s 10th vehicle and its 6th SUV to receive a top safety rating. As a result, now all Hyundai SUV models have TSP or TPS+ honors. The addition of the Venue’s designation ties Hyundai as the brand with the most TSPs in the industry.

Hyundai’s TOP SAFETY PICK+/TOP SAFETY PICK award winning SUVs are:

1. Hyundai Venue SUV – TSP with specific headlights

2. Hyundai Kona SUV – TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

3. Hyundai Tucson SUV – TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

4. Hyundai Santa Fe SUV – TSP with specific headlights

5. Hyundai Nexo SUV – TSP+

6. Hyundai Palisade SUV – TSP with specific headlights

Hyundai’s TOP SAFETY PICK winning cars are:

7. Hyundai Elantra – TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

8. Hyundai Elantra GT – TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

9. Hyundai Veloster – TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

10. Hyundai Sonata – TSP with specific headlights

“Our commitment to safety is stronger than ever,” said Brian Latouf Chief Safety Officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “We are extremely proud that our entire SUV line has TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings. From our smallest SUV, to our hydrogen powered Nexo, to our eight-passenger Palisade, shoppers can find a safe choice. The Hyundai brand continues to shine as an industry leader in IIHS accolades.”

TSP and TSP+ Ratings by Brand

To achieve a 2020 IIHS TSP award, Venue earned good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. A superior rating for available vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention.

The Venue SEL trim with Premium Package received an advanced rating during its vehicle-to-pedestrian prevention evaluation and the Venue Denim trim earned a superior score for its vehicle-to-pedestrian prevention system. Venue also has acceptable rated headlights available. The TSP rating only applies to SEL trim with Premium Package and Denim trims that come with LED headlights.

Safety Reminder

Always remember to wear your seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor America